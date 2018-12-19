Cyrille Druhen-Charnaux appointed PJSC AVTOVAZ Vice-President for Purchasing

Effective January 1st, 2019, Cyrille Druhen-Charnaux will take the position of Vice-President for Purchasing of PJSC “AVTOVAZ”. Venkatram Mamillapalle, who has been working in this position since 2014, will continue his career in Alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.

Cyrille Druhen-Charnaux was born in 1975. In 1998, he graduated from the engineering school in Besançon (France). He began his career at Delphi as a technical engineer and industrialization engineer at an automotive systems factory in Strasbourg (France). In 2001, he moved to Groupe Renault, where he made a career from a responsible for purchasing activities for the Alliance at RNPO to the position of supplier development consultant (Renault Technocentre in Guyancourt, France). He passed through various appointments at the Technocentre up to a senior supply strategy manager. Then for 3 years he worked at Renault Samsung Motors in Seoul (South Korea) in the position of Deputy Head of Purchasing. Since 2017 – Deputy General Director of ARNPO LLC (Russia).

President of PJSC “AVTOVAZ”, Yves Caracatzanis thanked Mr. Mamillapalle for the results he achieved at AVTOVAZ in the field of purchasing: “I wish Venkatram success in his future career, and Mr. Druhen-Charnaux to further intensify AVTOVAZ purchasing activities. His work experience in Russia will ensure implementation of the Company’s med-term development plan.”

Source: AVTOVAZ