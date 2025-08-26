Cybersecurity-ready: technotrans unveils new battery thermal management system (BTMS)

BTMS is cybersecurity-ready and meets requirements for new type approvals of electric buses

A premiere for the next level of battery cooling: technotrans will present its new battery thermal management system (BTMS) zeta.trax for on-road and off-road vehicles for the first time at this year’s Busworld in Brussels. The energy-efficient solution is cybersecurity-ready, fulfilling a key requirement for the type approval of new vehicle models. Thanks to its high-voltage connection, the system enables significant cost and complexity reductions for vehicle manufacturers. In addition, technotrans will showcase energy-efficient cooling solutions for charging infrastructure.

“With our new solution, we are taking BTMS to the next level and addressing the core challenges faced by vehicle manufacturers: regulatory compliance, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability,” says Jan Kühne, Business Development Manager at technotrans. “The cybersecurity architecture provides the necessary security for new type approvals. At the same time, we have designed the system to significantly reduce integration effort and costs for our customers.” The new zeta.trax is a flexible solution for battery-electric on-road and off-road applications. A key feature is its readiness for the increased cybersecurity requirements. This makes technotrans’ solution future-proof, already taking into account upcoming legal regulations.

In addition to the 24-volt DC connection, the new BTMS offers the option of direct connection to the high-voltage vehicle electrical system in the voltage range of 500 to 850 volts DC. This allows vehicle manufacturers to dispense with additional components for voltage conversion, resulting in reduced system complexity, installation space requirements, and overall costs. The base version of the new unit is designed for a cooling capacity of 6 kW, but can be scaled to meet higher performance requirements. Furthermore, the new cooling system is optionally available with a low global warming potential (low-GWP) refrigerant, ensuring manufacturers are well-prepared for future tightening of legal regulations.

Holistic approach: cooling for charging infrastructure

In addition to mobile applications for vehicles, technotrans is also focusing on stationary solutions. At Busworld, the company will demonstrate its expertise in cooling systems for the power electronics of various charging infrastructures. technotrans systems operate with passive cooling, without active compression refrigeration, making them particularly energy-efficient. Typical applications include power electronics in charging infrastructure.

technotrans will be exhibiting at Busworld Europe 2025 in Brussels from 4 to 9 October in Hall 11, Stand 1151C

SOURCE: technotrans