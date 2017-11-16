Customers love their all-new Micra… but Nissan still not satisfied

Feedback from customers of the all-new Nissan Micra has revealed key fact – they love their car!

Scores and comments posted via independent reviews organisation Reevoo have revealed an impressive average of 8.8 out of 10. A third of reviewers have awarded their Micra top marks – 10 out of 10.

Nissan’s senior management team is obviously delighted with the comments. But the hard work for the design and engineering teams never stops, and all feedback is captured and analysed so enhancements to the Micra range can further meet customers’ needs. The first of this upgrades will appear during 2018.

Praise for the all-new Micra – on sale since March 2017 – has come from right across Europe. In the five largest markets scores range from 8.7 to 9.3 out of 10.

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Germany 9.2

8.7

8.9

8.7

9.3

Equally positive are the customer comments on the Micra. They include: “The interior design is amazing… lovely drive, great car for my needs… vast improvement on design and function… comfortable and economical, with surprising performance from a 900cc”

Overall, “fun to drive” is the characteristic highlighted most often, being mentioned in 20% of all reviews. The quality and pleasure of the driving experience, the high levels of comfort and the Micra’s road-holding are other recurring phrases.

The BOSE Personal premium audio system is also mentioned regularly as a stand-out. This unique-to-Micra high-quality sound system includes speakers in the driver’s head rest for an exceptional 360˚personal listening experience.

Helen Perry, General Manager, Small Cars, Nissan Europe, commented: “We are thrilled customers love the expressive design and confident drive of the all-new Nissan Micra.”

She continued: “Of course, there are elements we can improve and customer feedback is a key part of future product development. Comments are carefully analysed by our Customer-Oriented Engineering team, and the first upgrades to Micra will come in 2018 with a broader powertrain line-up. That will include the launch of an Xtronic automatic transmission and range-topping 120PS engine with a six-speed manual gearbox.”

Comments on Reevoo have revealed that customers are impressed with the driver assist safety technology of the Micra. The car – now in its fifth generation – is available with Intelligent Lane Intervention. This is a lane departure warning and prevention system, and a first on any Nissan in Europe. When activated, the steering wheel gently vibrates and the brakes are individually applied to guide the car back into its lane.

Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition is also available on the Micra. This safety technology can help avoid impacts or reduce the severity of them by automatically applying the car’s brakes.

Other Micra safety technologies include Traffic Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Warning and High Beam Assist.

The all-new Micra went on sale earlier this year and puts Nissan’s much-loved compact car back into the heart of the B-hatchback segment. It has an expressive design, with dynamic proportions, an athletic exterior and strong character lines.

The uplifting interior is finished in high-quality, soft-touch materials with a two-tone dashboard as standard. The class-leading adjustability and ergonomics of the driving position means exceptional comfort behind the wheel.

Currently the Micra has a choice of three engines – a 0.9-litre 90PS three-cylinder turbo petrol, 1.0-litre 71PS three-cylinder petrol and the 1.5-litre 90PS turbodiesel. All are linked to a five-speed manual transmission. Technologies such as Intelligent Ride Control and Intelligent Trace Control ensure a confident and comfortable drive for customers.

The Micra is a car that’s perfect for consumers seeking to express their own personality. It’s available in 10 bold exterior colours, including vibrant Passion Red and Energy Orange. The personalisation program allows for contrasting shades to be added to the bumpers, doors, wheels and door mirrors. In addition, elements of the seat, door trim and dashboard can be modified through interior personalisation.

Visit the Nissan Micra Reevoo page to read more of what owners are saying about their car: http://review.nissan.co.uk/GB/en/vehicle/city-cars/micra/reviews-and-qa/questions-and-answers/ratings-and-reviews.responsive.html

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.