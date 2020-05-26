Customer safety in focus: Maruti Suzuki issues safety norms for True Value

Giving high accordance to safety of customers, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has put in-place comprehensive norms to ensure a safe and hygienic car buying experience at its True Value showrooms. India’s most trusted used car retail channel – True Value – network comprises 570 outlets in 280 towns and cities across the country. The guidelines and SOPs ensure the maximum hygiene, sanitization and safety for customers. These have been implemented in line with Government of India advisories on COVID 19.

Speaking at the introduction of the safety guidelines, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Customer safety is our top priority. From showroom walk-in to delivery of car, we are fully committed to offer a safe and hygienic experience to our customers. We have put in place steps to ensure complete safety, hygiene and sanitization of all customer touchpoints. With 376-check-point evaluation, refurbishment and certification processes, True Value is country’s most trusted pre-owned car retail channel. I assure our customers that their car buying experience at True Value is completely safe.”

Seamless digital integration

True Value offers a seamless and personalised online car buying experience. To avoid physical contact, customers are being encouraged to adopt all digital means such as e-mails, phone, video calls, use of True Value website and a dedicated mobile application to search and shortlist their preferred pre-owned cars. Documentation procedure will be strictly online for collection of driving licences, e-dockets, handover pictures etc.

Sanitization of customer interaction points

Frequent sanitization is being adhered to keep surrounding and outlets clean. Strict guidelines are in place to maintain complete hygiene at touch points like car evaluation area, parking, discussion area, display yard, registration desk, accessory display area, test drive vehicle, delivery and back office along with thermal screening to ensure absolute safety.

Sterilized test drives

Further to the robust evaluations and certification process each True Value car will be disinfected thoroughly before its test drive. The True Value staff visiting customer’s home will follow safety protocols with masks, social distancing and sanitizers. They will undergo thermal screening before and after visit.

Home delivery and Post-sales support

Delivery of the selected car at customer’s place with protective kits would be preferred. Digital communication modes/Video Call with customer would be used for any after sales support like documentation transfer as per customer’s preference.

Safeguard hygiene of employees

Committed to maintain the hygiene of showroom and staff to offer a safe environment to customers, every staff member has undergone a safety and hygiene training. All showrooms are following daily morning meetings to educate the employees, strict monitoring of employees temperature, regular sanitization, staggered lunch timings and face masks are made compulsory throughout the working hours.

Built on the pillars of transparency, reliability and customer satisfaction, True Value aims to empower both the pre-owned car buyers and sellers, through a methodical integration of technology and regulated safety protocol across all its showrooms.

Over 400 True Value outlets are presently operational in accordance with local government rules and guidelines. The remaining True Value showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki