Cupra’s bold vision for the future takes the stage at IAA Mobility 2025

Cupra continues to make history, surpassing 900,000 vehicle deliveries since its launch in 2018, and remaining one of Europe’s fastest growing automotive brands. In just seven years, the brand has introduced an impressive lineup of seven distinct models to the market. Now the brand heads to IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich to deliver its bold vision for the future while exploring new concepts.
IAA Mobility will be a key moment for Cupra, spanning across the Volkswagen Group Media Event, Open Space and the Cupra City Garage, delivering excitement and a preview of the future:
- Kicking off at the Volkswagen Group Media Event at 2:00pm on September 7th, Cupra will showcase the series production Cupra Raval in camouflage, as part of the Electric Urban Car family from the Brand Group Core. A major milestone for the project led by our company and a first sneak peek ahead of the rebellious electric urban car’s World Premiere and market launch in 2026.
- Glance into Cupra’s bold future when the covers come off its Showcar at the IAA Mobility Open Space at 7:30pm on the 8th September during the Cupra Media Conference. Embodying the brand vision and its future design language, it’s the perfect symbiosis between human and machine, where the driving experience and emotions reach their fullest expression.
- Also at the brand’s Open Space, Cupra presents the TRIBE EDITIONS; exclusive versions of the Cupra Formentor, Leon, Leon Sportstourer and Terramar. These special editions are made for bold customers looking for uniqueness and differentiation with a contemporary, sustainable twist. Sitting with the vehicles in the Electric World Area of Cupra’s Open Space will be the Tavascan and Born.
- Over at the Cupra City Garage Munich, the Cupra Tavascan will be joined by the Cupra Terramar TRIBE EDITION, allowing visitors to experience the vehicles and the unique, immersive brand experience.
With a fully-fledged portfolio, delivering seven cars in seven years, Cupra has grown into a proven, successful brand. Across IAA Mobility it will continue to inspire the next generation of car lovers.
Save the date and join Cupra at the IAA Mobility 2025 from the 7th September!
SOURCE: SEAT