Cupra Tindaya showcar: A new journey into the unknown

The showcar, unveiled at the IAA Mobility 2025, marks a return to basics by placing the driver at the centre and taking the interconnection with the car to the extreme

Behind the 15 months it took to create a showcar like the Cupra Tindaya, unveiled at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich on 8 September, lie countless hours of experimenting, researching textures, exploring new concepts, combining different technologies and imagining the future. In short, it was a learning experience for Cupra’s designers, who tell us all about this transformative process that goes well beyond design, and which will be reflected in future models, with a focus on three main concepts.

Origins. There’s one idea that the designers put centre stage from the outset: NO DRIVERS, NO Cupra. “At Cupra we always create emotions and experiences through our products, because without them there would be no Cupra” says Julio Lozano, Head of Exterior Design at Cupra. With this premise in mind, the Exterior and Interior design, Colour&Trim and Digital departments worked together as one. The result is a model fitted with saloon-style opposing doors, leaving the entire interior space free, with all elements oriented towards the driver. They also wanted to return to the origins of analogue technology so that driving emotions could be felt more intensely, in what they define as a Cupra 2.0. “It’s a return from the digital to the physical, which can be felt when interacting with the interior, the steering wheel, the seats, the dashboard… We still have a very spectacular digital component, although we’ve realised that sometimes you have to understand what the driver wants, and with the Cupra Tindaya Showcar, the thrill is more real than ever” says David Jofré, Head of Interior Design at CUPRA.

Alive. Another concept that Cupra designers want to emphasise and that was present throughout the entire creative process was that of “bringing the showcar to life” explains Francesca Sangalli, Head of Colour&Trim and Concept&Strategy at Cupra, and Julio adds, “the CupraA Tindaya is a model with its own soul: its exterior shapes inspired by the human body, the assertive look of its triangular pupils, or the latent breathing of its Black Mask. Everything expresses life.” Inside, a glass prism stands out. “It’s the heart of the model, and interacting with it triggers three different light and sound experiences, making it feel even more like a living being” says Rubén Rodríguez, Head of UX/UI at Cupra. This concept is reinforced through textures, the implementation of under skin parametric design on the bucket seats and the use of the latest 3D touch technologies on parts that react to touch with light and sound. “The material concept embodies transformation: matte becoming shiny, soft turning hard, and solid dissolving into transparent, making the car feel alive through materials that react to your touch” says Francesca.

Transformation. Finally, there’s nothing in this showcar that doesn’t transform in some way. The parametric textures evolve, the colour of the front exterior transforms, blending with another at the rear, the appearance of the wheels changes depending on the viewing angle… “everything is focused on making us perceive the car as being in constant motion, even when it’s stationary” says Julio. “Developing the colour was one of the greatest challenges, merging two tones through a handcrafted process to achieve perfect harmony with the surfaces” says Francesca. The road to the presentation at the IAA Mobility 2025 has been full of challenges, and this transformation, which will be repeated in the brand’s future models, has also left its mark on its designers. “Our path has been one of exploration and risk-taking. An experience that has deeply enriched us and will resonate in designs to come” concludes Francesca.

