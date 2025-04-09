Cupra Terramar achieves 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating

Cupra’s sporty and electrified SUV achieved Euro NCAP’s highest rating

Cupra continues to deliver the safest vehicles possible, as the Cupra Terramar achieves a 5-star Euro NCAP rating.

The sporty and electrified SUV is the latest model in the Cupra’s line-up to complete the challenging Euro NCAP safety tests, coming out with the maximum rating, joining the Cupra Tavascan, Cupra Born, Cupra Formentor and Cupra Leon.

“The Cupra Terramar’s 5-star Euro NCAP rating is a reflection of the importance we place on safety, not only on the vehicle’s occupants but every road user,”said Dr. Werner Tietz, Executive Vice-President for Research and Development at Cupra.“Cupra’s new sporty and electrified SUV embraced the challenge, and thanks to its suite of advanced safety system was able to join the Cupra Tavascan, Born, Formentor and Leon with the maximum score possible.”

The basis for the Cupra Terramar’s success in the Euro NCAP test is its range of safety and convenience features, delivering assurance to the driver and real-world practical benefits. The suite of technologies integrated includes amongst others seven airbags as standard, Adaptive seat belts, Speed limiter, Lane Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Automatic Safety Braking Assistant (Front Assist), Turn and Dodge Assist, and Attention and Drowsiness Assist (through a camera-based driver monitoring system in the rearview mirror).

The integration of these systems helped the Cupra Terramar to score highly in each of the individual Euro NCAP test areas: Adult Occupant 89%, Child Occupant 87%, and Vulnerable Road User 82%. The final part of Euro NCAP’s assessment is the Safety Assist score. In this category, the Cupra Terramar scored 76%.

Euro NCAP’s test protocols are constantly updated to make sure that vehicles are as safe as possible, protecting not only occupants, but other road users, including the most vulnerable.

In 2025, Euro NCAP enforces more demanding requirements, such as biomechanical values of the occupants, rescue sheets in all languages of the European Union, vehicle immersion tests to ensure, for a certain time, the operation of relevant electrical systems and thus be able to guarantee the exit of occupants, new leg impactor in pedestrian protection tests where the femur and tibia are evaluated more realistically, as well as new active safety scenarios to improve and mitigate damage to other road users.

The Cupra Terramar’s 5-star award is testament to the importance the brand places on safety, and its continuing determination to deliver the safest vehicles possible.

SOURCE: SEAT