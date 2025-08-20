Cupra reveals the name of its latest creation: Cupra Tindaya

The Cupra Tindaya Showcar is named after a volcanic mountain in Fuerteventura, part of the Canary Islands

Cupra is heading to IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich to deliver its bold vision for the future while exploring new concepts. One of the main highlights of the brand will be the World Premiere of the Cupra Tindaya Showcar at the IAA Mobility Open Space at 7:30pm on 8 September during the Cupra Media Conference.

The Cupra Tindaya is named after a volcanic mountain that rises from the island of Fuerteventura, in the wild Atlantic Ocean. Its copper-toned rock echoes the signature of Cupra, while its raw form connects with the materials and textures of our design language.

The Cupra Tindaya Showcar embraces its namesake’s dramatic character, with an exterior and interior design that comes alive with a radical yet simple idea: “No Drivers, No Cupra”. A showcar that delivers the maximum expression of driver focus, while offering a unique experience, enhancing the driver’s emotions.

Embodying the brand’s vision and its future design language, the Cupra Tindaya Showcar is the perfect symbiosis between human and machine, where driving experience and emotions reach their fullest expression.

SOURCE: SEAT