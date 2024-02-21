Cupra opens the world’s largest City Garage in Madrid for its sixth anniversary

The space, with more than 1,300 m2, is located on Calle Serrano, one of the city’s most emblematic streets

Cupra has landed in Madrid with the opening of the world’s largest City Garage, an innovative and disruptive space located at Calle Serrano, 88, in the heart of the Salamanca district. The City Garage pays tribute to Madrid and its diversity and coincides with the brand’s sixth anniversary. Linking itself to the Madrid’s cultural agenda, the City Garage connects with the city’s lifestyle through art, music, gastronomy and sport.

“Opening the world’s largest Cupra City Garage in Madrid is the best way to celebrate our sixth anniversary. This space is our tribute to the capital, its people and its diversity. It represents Cupra’s growth and our connection to Madrid, one of the most dynamic, transgressive and cosmopolitan cities in Europe,” said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra.

Cupra & Seat’s embassy in the heart of Madrid

The new Cupra City Garage in Madrid will also be Seat S.A.’s embassy in the heart of the capital and will house the company’s Institutional Relations offices. It will be a place for the exchange of ideas and business, hosting companies and institutions, and a space to identify creative solutions to the city’s mobility needs through collaboration and innovation.

“Our goal is to strengthen the link between Madrid and Cupra and integrate ourselves into the city’s cultural agenda. With the opening of this new City Garage we want to generate unique and emotional experiences beyond the conventional for the most rebellious citizens of Madrid,” said Cristina Vall-Llosada, Director of the Cupra City Garage Madrid.

A rebellious and limitless interior design

The new City Garage, with 1,369 m2 distributed over two floors, has a multidisciplinary showroom, a restaurant and an auditorium. In addition, is has an innovative and disruptive space called Cupra Mad Room by B-Lab, the first immersive reality room in Europe open to the public.

The design of the space combines Mediterranean sophistication with the roguish essence of Madrid. The presence of Madrid granite, a material of great heritage value in the city, across several spaces and features of the City Garage stands out. The first floor features two works of art that reflect the spirit of Cupra: a copper-coloured sculpture in the shape of a wave and a mural by artist Chris Princic (&thankyou). In addition, the space refers to some of Madrid’s most famous landmarks: the Cibeles fountain, the statue of Carlos III in Puerta del Sol, notable neighbourhoods and even a cat in homage to the people of Madrid.

The two floors are connected by a large vertical garden that brings an organic touch to the space and occupies one of the main walls of the space. The restaurant will offer an extensive menu ranging from breakfast to after-work, including lunch or brunch, where the transgressive and the ‘traditional’ merge.

Cupra’s unstoppable momentum

The Madrid City Garage is the brand’s ninth, following those in Mexico City, Milan, Munich, Lisbon, Rotterdam, Sydney, Berlin and Paris. The Cupra City Garages network will continue to grow this year with new openings, boosting the brand’s globalisation.

The inauguration of the Cupra City Garage in Madrid comes after a 2023 of record numbers, with 230,700 vehicles delivered, up 50.9% on the previous year, and more than 500,000 cars delivered since the brand’s launch in 2018. Cupra has also reinforced its position as one of the fastest growing automotive brands in Europe thanks to strong results in key markets.

SOURCE: Seat