CUPRA: a new brand is born

Today, SEAT officially confirms the launch of the new CUPRA brand and presents its new logo, giving a first glimpse of what CUPRA will become.

CUPRA has always been the sportiest expression of SEAT. Now the time has come for it to gain its own soul, its own DNA, its own identity by becoming a new entity. All new CUPRA vehicles will feature the new CUPRA logo.

The new Brand will make its official debut on February 22nd during a special international media event. Shortly afterwards, the first CUPRA models will be introduced to the public at the beginning of March during the Geneva International Motor Show.

The new logo reveal marks also the start of the new CUPRA brand official webpage www.cupraofficial.com

