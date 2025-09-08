Cupra introduces Tribe Editions: rebellious character meets sustainable innovation

Exclusive editions of the Cupra Formentor, Leon, Leon Sportstourer, and Terramar, feature a new individualisation concept for bold customers who value striking design and forward-thinking sustainability

Cupra introduces “Tribe Editions” of the Formentor, Leon, Leon Sportstourer and Terramar, blending rebellious character with sustainable innovation. The exclusive editions feature a new individualisation concept for customers with a bold outlook, who value striking design and demand contemporary sustainability with a twist.

The Tribe Editions introduce a new exterior colour – Manganese Matt – as well as unique interior design concepts such as 3D knitting technology for the bucket seats, bio-based paint for certain elements such as air vents and dashboard, and new alloy wheels incorporating 20% recycled material.

“Cupra constantly strives to deliver vehicles that touch the soul of its Tribe, mixing their desire for individuality with a growing eagerness for sustainable solutions,” says Ignasi Prieto, Chief Brand Officer at Cupra. “The exclusive Cupra Tribe Editions bring differentiation and environmental balance to both exterior and interior across many of the brand’s vehicles, incorporating new technologies that inspire a fresh way of thinking.”

The exterior designs of the new Cupra Formentor, Leon, Leon Sportstourer, and Terramar Tribe Editions are elevated by a striking colour palette: Century Bronze Matt (exclusive to Terramar), Magnetic Tech Matt (exclusive to Leon and Formentor), Midnight Black, and the new Manganese Matt (available for all Tribe Editions models).

Dark chrome Cupra logos at the front and rear, along with rear lettering, enrich the look and add depth to the character of each vehicle.

New alloy wheel designs with a new Sulphur Green colour set the Tribe Editions apart: a unique 19” design for the Leon, another 19” for the Formentor, and a distinct 20” option for the Terramar. Each alloy rim incorporates 20% recycled material, combining style with the company’s circular material strategy.

Cupra has always pushed to incorporate innovation and sustainability into its vehicles, and the Tribe Editions extend this into a new era. Combined with recycled materials used in the vehicles’ bumpers – the spoiler front bumper contains 20% recycled plastic material -, this represents a more balanced approach to mobility.

Circular materials and innovative production processes are also key to the interior design. For instance, a new Sulphur Green paint by Manckiewicz – formulated with 15% bio-based material – is featured on the console trim and inner frame air diffusers. Furthering its sustainable approach, the Cupra Tribe Editions integrate 30% recycled materials in interior trim plastics.

The Tribe Editions push boundaries further with the introduction of additive manufacturing, with 3D knitted technology used in the bucket seat design. The fabrics in the central area of the front and rear seats are made with 100% recycled material and with a technique that uses a computer-controlled knitting machine to create material in its three-dimensional form eliminating the need for cutting and sewing, resulting in zero material waste.

Available across all powertrain options, the new Tribe Editions for the Cupra Formentor, Leon, Leon Sportstourer, and Terramar will begin production in the final quarter of the year.

Technology Powertrain (PS) Available Models Petrol 1.5 TSI 150 PS Leon, Leon Sportstourer, Formentor 2.0 TSI 204 PS 4Drive Leon Sportstourer, Formentor, Terramar 2.0 TSI 265 PS Formentor, Terramar (4Drive) 2.0 TSI 300 PS Leon 2.0 TSI 333 PS 4Drive Leon Sportstourer, Formentor Diesel 2.0 TDI 150 PS Leon, Leon Sportstourer, Formentor Mild-Hybrid 1.5 eTSI 150 PS Leon, Leon Sportstourer, Formentor, Terramar Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) e-Hybrid 204 PS Leon, Leon Sportstourer, Formentor, Terramar e-Hybrid 272 PS Leon, Leon Sportstourer, Formentor, Terramar

SOURCE: SEAT