CUPRA introduces CUPRA Pulse at Primavera Sound Barcelona, a new immersive open-air club experience

In addition to the new CUPRA Pulse experience, the unconventional challenger brand disembarks at Primavera Sound Barcelona with a complete line-up for festivalgoers. The iconic CUPRA Stage will welcome fans of Amelie Lens, Armand Van Helden, Amaia, TV on the Radio and Xenia for unique concerts and close the festival with the final performance of Danny L Harle. The brand will also host the Radio Primavera Sound Barcelona temporary studio, broadcasting live interviews with artists and DJ live sessions, and will open the CTRL Room, a specific space where backstage encounters will take place. Attendees will also be able to see firsthand two of the brand’s newest models: a CUPRA Terramar, the brand’s sporty and electrified SUV, and the 100% electric SUV Coupé CUPRA Tavascan, which will be showcased at the festival.

CUPRA invitees and VIPs will also have the opportunity to discover the brand’s exclusive merchandising to create their unique outfits. CUPRA Metalizers by Tania Marcial and CUPRA x MAM bracelets and necklaces will be available for customization, elevating the CUPRA x Primavera Sound experience and creating life-lasting memories.

At this year’s event, CUPRA will be elevating the experience of music lovers by bringing Primavera Sound’s concerts to fans around the world through online platforms. In collaboration with Amazon Ads Innovation Lab, the brand will broadcast selected performances through Live Streaming on Prime Video and Twitch. CUPRA will also be offering exclusive interviews and conversations with some of the artists via the new CUPRA Music Hub, also available online on Amazon. This online living archive of CUPRA’s musical experiences will gather sessions and performances of global artists in the CUPRA City Garages and in more than 20 festivals during 2026.