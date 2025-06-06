CUPRA introduces CUPRA Pulse at Primavera Sound Barcelona, a new immersive open-air club experience

- CUPRA renews its partnership with the iconic Barcelona festival, taking place 4 – 8 June, for a fourth consecutive year
- At this year’s event, the brand will launch CUPRA Pulse, a multi-sensory installation that redefines the way fans experience music
- With Primavera Sound Barcelona Livestreaming 2025 and via its new online platform CUPRA Music Hub, CUPRA is joining Amazon to extend the front-row feeling to global audiences
- The CUPRA Stage at Primavera Sound Barcelona will welcome globally renowned artists like Amelie Lens, Armand Van Helden and Xenia
CUPRA continues to push the boundaries and explore the emotions of music with CUPRA Pulse, an immersive, audiovisual installation that provides a new way to experience the energy of electronic music. Presented at Barcelona’s iconic Primavera Sound music festival, CUPRA Pulse will give renowned international DJs a platform to express their creativity and bring even more emotion to their sets.
“Music has been a part of CUPRA since our foundation. It inspires us and enables us to convey the values we stand for: boldness, creativity and celebrating the talent of the future,” said Patrick Sievers, Global Head of Marketing at CUPRA. “Our partnership with Primavera Sound Barcelona means a lot to us, so launching CUPRA Pulse at the festival feels like the perfect fit. We have designed the space to amplify the connection with the audience and turn each performance into something more immersive. Furthermore, with the new CUPRA Music Hub, we want to continue to inspire the world from Barcelona and help people to feel the CUPRA Pulse,” he added.
For the fourth consecutive year, the brand is bringing its distinctive energy to Primavera Sound Barcelona, taking place from 4 to 8 June, reinforcing its commitment to electronic music and the next generation of artists who create it.
CUPRA’s new music experience: CUPRA Pulse
CUPRA Pulse is a unique multi-sensory space that comes to life with light and reflection, blending sound, visuals and movement to reinvent the way music is experienced. Its mirrored architecture is not only visually striking, but also reactive, vibrating in sync with the beat and pulsating with the rhythm of the music.
CUPRA Pulse is a bold expression of the brand’s rebellious spirit: a place to dance, connect and explore at Primavera Sound Barcelona— a tribute to club culture as a space of creative freedom, community, and transformation. During the festival, it will host a strong lineup of renowned and up-and-coming DJs, including Crystallmess, Lolahol and LSDXOXO.
After its debut at Primavera Sound Barcelona, CUPRA Pulse will travel to other festivals and be brought to life at CUPRA City Garages around the world.
CUPRA x Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025
In addition to the new CUPRA Pulse experience, the unconventional challenger brand disembarks at Primavera Sound Barcelona with a complete line-up for festivalgoers. The iconic CUPRA Stage will welcome fans of Amelie Lens, Armand Van Helden, Amaia, TV on the Radio and Xenia for unique concerts and close the festival with the final performance of Danny L Harle. The brand will also host the Radio Primavera Sound Barcelona temporary studio, broadcasting live interviews with artists and DJ live sessions, and will open the CTRL Room, a specific space where backstage encounters will take place. Attendees will also be able to see firsthand two of the brand’s newest models: a CUPRA Terramar, the brand’s sporty and electrified SUV, and the 100% electric SUV Coupé CUPRA Tavascan, which will be showcased at the festival.
CUPRA invitees and VIPs will also have the opportunity to discover the brand’s exclusive merchandising to create their unique outfits. CUPRA Metalizers by Tania Marcial and CUPRA x MAM bracelets and necklaces will be available for customization, elevating the CUPRA x Primavera Sound experience and creating life-lasting memories.
At this year’s event, CUPRA will be elevating the experience of music lovers by bringing Primavera Sound’s concerts to fans around the world through online platforms. In collaboration with Amazon Ads Innovation Lab, the brand will broadcast selected performances through Live Streaming on Prime Video and Twitch. CUPRA will also be offering exclusive interviews and conversations with some of the artists via the new CUPRA Music Hub, also available online on Amazon. This online living archive of CUPRA’s musical experiences will gather sessions and performances of global artists in the CUPRA City Garages and in more than 20 festivals during 2026.
CUPRA Music: unifying the brand’s beat
CUPRA is now bringing together all its musical commitments, including unexpected activations, artist collaborations, sponsorships and content, under one single, unified identity: CUPRA Music. Following its emotional, bold, and always evolving spirit, the brand aims to continue to reflect its rebellious DNA through electronic music and the artists who are shaping its future.
SOURCE: Seat