CUPRA Formentor VZ5: the maximum expression of combustion performance for car enthusiasts

CUPRA has never been afraid to redefine segments, introduce new ideas and challenge the status quo. The CUPRA Formentor delivers a vehicle with the attributes of an SUV, with the sporty essence of a hatchback, in a coupe shape.

It’s a design that matches the needs of today’s customers but with the strength and range of offerings that set it apart. And it’s destined to take the brand beyond limits as CUPRA approaches its third anniversary.

The CUPRA Formentor VZ5 will harness the power of five cylinders, giving it even greater performance, enhancing an already exhilaratingly dynamic ride, and propelling it to the maximum expression of combustion performance for car enthusiasts. And it’s the ultimate technology transfer between the racing world and the road cars.

“The CUPRA Formentor represents the essence of the brand, but the addition of an even more extreme five-cylinder engine to the family – along with seven other powertrains including performance PHEV – will mark it out as a true enthusiast’s vehicle – something the CUPRA Tribe is dedicated to delivering and will allow us to reach new customers,” said Wayne Griffiths, President of CUPRA and SEAT.

So, it’s time to save the date and get ready to hear more about the CUPRA Formentor VZ5, the ultimate expression of CUPRA with a beating heart made from five-cylinders.

On the 22nd of February, coinciding with CUPRA’s third anniversary, the brand will unveil this unique and limited addition to the CUPRA Tribe, amongst other big announcements.

