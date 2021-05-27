CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID 204PS delivers outstanding TCO for fleets

The CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID SUV coupé offers fleets the opportunity to stand out from rivals while benefitting from an ultra-competitive total cost of ownership

CUPRA is firmly on the road of electrification, currently offering plug-in hybrid variants of the Leon and Leon Estate, and it will be launching its first fully-electric model, Born, later in 2021.

Open for order now and with UK stock currently available, CUPRA has introduced the Formentor e-HYBRID, available in either 204PS or 245PS power outputs, with both models benefitting from a Benefit in Kind (BiK) rating of just 11 per cent in year one and 12 per cent in years two to five.

With a TCO as low as £527.48 per month (31.6p per mile) for Formentor e-HYBRID 204PS in V1 trim, few cars offer the Formentor’s build quality, standard equipment, technology and driving dynamics for the same price.

For fleets seeking additional luxury with V2 trim, the Formentor e-HYBRID 204PS V2 offers a similar TCO of £550.40 per month (33.0p per mile).

The SUV coupé was awarded a five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP. In addition, all variants are equipped with predictive and adaptive cruise control, lane assist, dynamic road sign display and high beam assist.

The low running costs are achieved with strong residual values of 44-45 per cent (depending on chosen trim) after 36 months and 60,000 miles, and a WLTP combined fuel consumption of up to 235.4 mpg. WLTP CO2 emissions are rated from 27g/km.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain couples a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine with a 116PS electric motor and 12.8kWh battery pack. Formentor e-HYBRID can be driven up to 37 miles (WLTP) on electric power alone and recharged from 0-100% in 3.5 hours using a 3.6kW AC charger.

The P11D value for the Formentor e-HYBRID 204PS starts from £35,715 for V1 trim. This exceptionally well-equipped trim level comes with an extensive specification as standard to benefit fleet drivers, including LED headlights, taillights and dynamic indicators, electric folding door mirrors, three-zone climate control, and keyless entry and start.

Technology includes a digital cockpit, 12” infotainment system with navigation, voice control, Full Link smartphone integration (including wireless Apple CarPlay), four USB-C charging ports and wireless phone charging.

V2 trim, priced at £37,545 (P11D), adds 19” Exclusive alloy wheels, Nappa leather bucket seats, heated steering wheel, front parking sensors and rear view camera.

Fleets can benefit from CUPRA Connect, which features emergency and breakdown calling, service scheduling, remote access to driving data, parking position and anti-theft/area/speed alerts.

CUPRA offers a Fleet Aftersales Promise, guaranteeing support throughout the ownership period and superior prices. Benefits include a 7.5% approved parts discount, free Vehicle Health Checks, courtesy cars and dedicated service regimes to guarantee fleets are looked after throughout the ownership journey.

Fleets are covered by CUPRA’s 3 year/60,000 miles warranty (whichever is soonest), extendable to 4 years/75,000 miles or 5 years/90,000 miles, and the e-HYBRID’s battery is covered for 8 years/100,000 miles.

