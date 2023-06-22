Cupra extends the Ateca’s engine range and equipment levels

CUPRA is expanding the Ateca’s range of engines and equipment levels, providing its customers with even more choice and value

The CUPRA Ateca was the brand’s first model and is unique in its segment. It has been a key driver in the brand’s growth and is now gaining a new engine range. The performance SUV’s 300PS (221kW) 2.0-litre TSI engine is joined by a 1.5-litre TSI 150PS (110kW) petrol engine and a 2.0-litre TSI 190PS (140kW) unit.

Both new engines are paired with the 7-speed dual-clutch DSG-auto transmission but the larger engine also incorporates advanced 4Drive all-wheel drive technology, delivering the unit’s power with exceptional control in all conditions.

“The CUPRA Ateca was key for the brand to base its growth on, and we’re now focused on developing the vehicle to maximise its offering, fulfilling our customers’ needs,” said Kai Vogler, Vice-President for Sales and Marketing at CUPRA. “With the new range of engines, our ambition is to increase sales of the CUPRA Ateca, following the same trajectory we have taken with the CUPRA Leon.”

Both the 1.5-litre TSI 150PS (110kW) and 2.0-litre TSI 190PS (140kW) engines are designed to meet CUPRA’s dynamic requirements, and the brand’s signature is continued in the exterior and interior design and revised equipment options.

The CUPRA Ateca’s exterior design gains a new rear diffuser, adding to the vehicle’s sculpted look. Inside, CUPRA Bucket seats match the Ateca’s sporty appearance along with the CUPRA steering wheel, which can be specified with satellite controls (VZ3 trim only). CUPRA specific door inserts and copper stitching finish the look.

The new line-up of engines and equipment will be available to order from July 2023.

SOURCE: Cupra