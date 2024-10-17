Cupra entices first time electric car buyers with unique three-month return option

The all-electric, award-winning CUPRA Born is being offered with a UK first three-monthi return option for drivers who are yet to be fully convinced that an EV is for them

Boasting an efficient electric drivetrain and dynamic handling characteristics, CUPRA Born can now be purchased by people who are considering their first EV but still have some concerns about whether electric car ownership will suit their lifestyle.

Taking the risk out of transitioning to a fully electric vehicle, the offer provides additional peace of mind for drivers and enables them to experience the exceptional battery range, driving experience and charging convenience that Born owners benefit from.

The new offer, named ‘Love Me or Leave Me’, is available now and if after three months the owner decides to hand back the vehicle, CUPRA will return the deposit (subject to damage/excess mileage etc) whether the car was purchased outright or financed. The scheme is offered on qualifying vehicles ordered from CUPRA’s current stock.

Available across all model variants of CUPRA Born, including the high-performance CUPRA Born VZ which packs a 326PS electric powertrain delivering a 0-62mph time of just 5.6 seconds, the scheme gives drivers access to one of the most practical and dynamic electric cars on the market.

Marcus Gossen, Director of SEAT and CUPRA UK, said: “It is safe to say that the new scheme is ground-breaking and will give many drivers who have considered an electric car the impetus to make the leap.

“CUPRA Born is already a compelling proposition, bringing performance, great range, sporty styling and an outstanding interior into one package that owners tell us they love. But, if the experience doesn’t suit their lifestyle and a driver doesn’t gel with EV ownership, they can hand the keys back after three months.”

To further support drivers as they transition to EVs, CUPRA has partnered with OVO, one of the UK’s leading green energy suppliers, to offer CUPRA electric vehicle owners up to 10,000 complimentary miles when they add its Charge Anytime tariff to an OVO energy plan. Charge Anytime allows smart charging at home for just 7p per kWh, any time, day or night.

CUPRA has also teamed up with Ohme to offer a free home EV charger. It easily integrates any home charging tariff, enables users to schedule charging and offers full mobile app control for managing charging and keeping track of electricity usage and costs.

“Ohme is committed to ensuring that no driver is left behind in the transition to greater e-mobility,” said David Watson, Ohme CEO. “This is an exciting and innovative new scheme from CUPRA and Ohme looks forward to continue to work with them as their official home EV charging partner as well as with OVO to bring low cost, low CO2 EV motoring to more drivers.”

SOURCE: Cupra