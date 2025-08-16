Cupra confirms first electric models eligible for UK Government Electric Car Grant in addition to further offers across range as they launch summer drive event

Cupra has confirmed models in its Born range will qualify for the Level 2 £1,500 UK Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) discount

Cupra has confirmed models in its Born range will qualify for the Level 2 £1,500 UK Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) discount. Announced last month, the new scheme allows customers to access a range of battery electric vehicles while enjoying significant savings at the point of purchase and reinforces Cupra’s ongoing commitment to making electric mobility more affordable and attainable for UK motorists.

The Government’s confirmation of eligibility means that Cupra customers can make immediate savings on the purchase price of its award-winning electric models. The Born V1, V2 and V3 (in all batteries) are all eligible for the ECG and benefit from a £1,500 discount. This will be automatically applied at point of purchase, with no requirement for Cupra customers to complete any paperwork or take additional steps.

All Born models qualifying for the ECG

Cupra Born V1 59 & 79 kWh batteries

Cupra Born V2 59 & 79 kWh batteries

Cupra Born V3 59 & 79 kWh batteries

To qualify for the Government’s ECG, Cupra was required to meet strict technical and sustainability standards – something the brand already builds into its manufacturing process. Sustainability is also a key design feature of the Cupra Born, with interior materials such as the seat upholstery made from recycled materials.

Cupra has also launched an impressive summer drive event, offering drivers a great opportunity to enjoy significant savings on a new car. From 15th August to the 30th September, customers can enjoy discounts across the entire range, with from £1,000 off and exciting charging benefits for both fully electric models – the Cupra Tavascan and award-winning Cupra Born.

During the event, customers can save £3,000 on a new Cupra Tavascan, as well as receiving an Ohme home charger for just £99 and 30,000 free miles from OVO. The brand new, all-electric SUV coupe combines striking design with advanced technology, and is an important model in the Cupra range, enhancing the brand’s EV offering.

As well as savings on the Tavascan, customers are offered further discounts on the Cupra Born hatchback. Drivers can enjoy £1,000 off a new CUPRA Born, plus the Born is also eligible £1,500 off with the CUPRA UK Grant Guarantee. The Born also comes with a £99 Ohme home charger and 30,000 free miles from OVO.

With the discounts applied, the Born range is now available from £34,190 on the 59kWh battery and from £35,495 on the 79kWh battery. All V1, V2 and V3 models in the Born range are eligible for the ECG, across both the 59kWh and 79kWh batteries.

It’s not just electric models on offer either. Cupra’s summer drive event also includes a £1,000 discount on the Terramar, Formentor, Leon, Leon Estate, and Ateca.

Commenting on the announcement, Marcus Gossen, Managing Director of SEAT and Cupra UK said: “At Cupra, we’ve never followed the crowd and when it comes to electrification, we’re charging ahead. The enhanced Government Electric Car Grant is a powerful step forward, and when combined with Cupra’s disruptive design, further offers, and flexible finance, it means more drivers can experience the thrill of electric mobility without compromise.”

SOURCE: Cupra