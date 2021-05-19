CUPRA Born launch marks the start of a new era for the brand

CUPRA Born is the perfect match between electrification and performance

CUPRA is taking its journey into a new era with the launch of the CUPRA Born.

The first all-electric vehicle from the brand delivers stimulating design and electrifying performance, leading CUPRA’s expansion into new markets and kicking off a new business model.

The digital world premiere will be broadcast on YouTube Live on Tuesday 25 May at 11:00 BST (https://youtu.be/xt4EeqKYgrQ) as well as on the brand’s social media channels: Twitter (@CUPRA) and LinkedIn (CUPRA).

The CUPRA Born will be launched alongside the unveiling of the Primavera Sound Barcelona 2022 line-up, a joint collaboration to inspire the world from Barcelona.

SOURCE: CUPRA