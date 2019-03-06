CUPRA Ateca Special Edition: a unique vehicle with increased sophistication and enhanced performance

CUPRA unveiled the CUPRA Ateca Special Edition at the 2019 Geneva International Motorshow, a unique car that brings greater levels of performance, sophistication and appeal to the high-performance SUV.

The CUPRA Ateca signalled the start of a new era for performance vehicles, with a contemporary interpretation of what sportiness is.

It remains a unique model in its segment and perfectly aligned to customers’ needs. Now its striking exterior look, stylish interior and high-performance have been enhanced with the presentation of the CUPRA Ateca Special Edition.

The CUPRA Ateca Special Edition will be available in limited numbers towards the end of the year. Antonino Labate, Director of Strategy, Business, Development and Operations of CUPRA expresses the intentions of the company with this new launch: “Uniqueness is one of the core values of the CUPRA vision. As we did last year with the CUPRA R, we want to offer a limited edition of our most successful models and surprise those car enthusiasts who are passionate about exclusive design products. With the CUPRA Ateca Special Edition, we took the customisation to the next level with a handcrafted vehicle”.

The beating heart and soul of the CUPRA Ateca Special Edition remains the technologically advanced turbocharged, direct-injection, four-cylinder 2-litre TSI petrol engines, with its remarkable 300PS of power and 400Nm of torque. The fusion of man and machine remains faultless thanks to its precise seven-speed DSG transmission, 4Drive all-wheel drive system, and progressive steering.

With the Special Edition, the CUPRA Ateca now exudes greater confidence, coolness and self-assurance thanks to a raft of new highlights that allow the vehicle to stand out from the competition even more.

SOURCE: SEAT