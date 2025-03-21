Cupra and ABT expand their collaboration and present a new edition for Formentor and Leon

Cupra is expanding its collaboration with ABT with a lineup of customized vehicles, adding a new dimension to the brands’ relationship, moving beyond racing and onto the road.

Cupra and ABT’s celebrated history in an emotional ride through racing and podiums. From the radical off-road racing Extreme E series in the most remote corners of the planet impacted by climate change as part of the ABT Cupra XE team, to the single seat, all-electric excitement of Formula E, and the ABT Cupra team.

Now the Cupra-ABT story continues. From 2026 models including the Cupra Leon and Formentor will receive an exclusive treatment to intensify their design. The Cupra and ABT collaboration was presented at ABT’s headquarters in Kempten, Germany.