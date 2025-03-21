Cupra and ABT expand their collaboration and present a new edition for Formentor and Leon

Cupra is expanding its collaboration with ABT with a lineup of customized vehicles, adding a new dimension to the brands’ relationship, moving beyond racing and onto the road.
Cupra and ABT’s celebrated history in an emotional ride through racing and podiums. From the radical off-road racing Extreme E series in the most remote corners of the planet impacted by climate change as part of the ABT Cupra XE team, to the single seat, all-electric excitement of Formula E, and the ABT Cupra team.
Now the Cupra-ABT story continues. From 2026 models including the Cupra Leon and Formentor will receive an exclusive treatment to intensify their design. The Cupra and ABT collaboration was presented at ABT’s headquarters in Kempten, Germany.
“The Cupra and ABT collaboration has delivered iconic vehicles that mix the unconventional challenger brand’s ethos with ABT’s unique approach to performance. From the limited edition Cupra Formentor VZ5 BAT x ABT and its raw road performance to fighting for results in race series including Extreme E and Formula E, the partnership has delivered sales and wins,” said Cupra’s Executive Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Sven Schuwirth. “Now we’re taking it to a new level. Building on the incredible foundations to produce variants of some of the most desirable models from the heart of Barcelona to customers globally.”
The first Cupra vehicles to benefit from the extended partnership with ABT are the CUPRA Leon and Formentor. The new versions will be available globally, showcasing the collaboration between the challenger brand and the high-performance of ABT.
The Formentor and Leon are enlivened with a new emotionality thanks to a unique range of subtle design prompts. A distinctive roof spoiler, front and rear splitter, side skirt, diffuser, aerodynamic parts and ABT identifying Elements. And 21” ABT-specific wheels further elevate each car’s posture.
Cupra and ABT’s collaboration is inspired by the home of the challenger brand. Both the Leon and Formentor are designed, developed and produced at the brand’s factory in Martorell. Vehicles born in Barcelona and available worldwide.
“Cupra and ABT have enjoyed an intensive and trusting partnership for many years, which is now being taken to a new level with this cooperation,” says Hans-Jürgen Abt, CEO of the ABT Group. “We are happy to present a customized special edition of the CUPRA Formentor and Leon that carries the ABT denomination.” ABT has been upgrading CUPRA models both visually and technically for many years.
The two brands will continue to challenge conventions from Barcelona, with a future collaboration for the upcoming Cupra Raval, the all-electric urban car driven by emotion, designed, and developed for a more rebellious electric world.
