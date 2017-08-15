Cummins recognizes top U.S. suppliers

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earlier this month recognized the top suppliers to its U.S. operations at its 2017 U.S. Supplier Conference held in Columbus, Ind. In all, 11 suppliers to Cummins’ businesses and functions achieved recognition for delivering exemplary service and support in a range of categories, including U.S. Supplier of the Year.

“These suppliers have demonstrated and exceeded the qualities that we expect of all of our suppliers – high quality, on-time delivery, innovation, service and commitment to Cummins’ values,” said Tim Millwood, Vice President – Procurement. “They have been great partners to Cummins, working together with us to help our customers succeed. It’s called partnering for success.”

The winning suppliers were nominated by the respective business units and functional areas from more than 5,000 suppliers to Cummins in the United States. The awards recognize suppliers that are helping Cummins transform its supply chain into one that is market driven.

The winners are:

Entec Polymers LLC

World Wide Technology, Inc.

MAHLE

VCST Industrial Products

SGS CyberMetrix Inc.

Johnson Matthey Inc.

DENSO International America, Inc

FA Wilhelm Construction Company, Inc

Taylor Brothers Construction Co., Inc

Oracle America, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

