Cummins recognises TRB for pandemic efforts

TRB Lightweight Structures (TRB) has been recognised by renowned powertrain manufacturer Cummins Inc. for its ongoing efforts to minimise the disruption caused by COVID-19. TRB has been named as a recipient of a 2020 Cummins COVID-19 Outstanding Supplier Award, acknowledging suppliers that have gone ‘above and beyond’ to support Cummins throughout the global pandemic.

The challenges caused by the spread of SARS-CoV-2 around the world have led to significant disruption to supply chains and travel. Despite this, TRB was able to set up a new high volume production facility in the USA during the pandemic, and begin supplying Cummins with multiple critical battery components for electric vehicles. Cummins praised the company for its commitment to hit key milestones and meet delivery schedules throughout the crisis, as well as its open communication and efforts to produce key personal protective equipment (PPE) for the NHS in the UK.

Rachel Lanning, Global Sourcing Director for Electrical Systems and New Power at Cummins, commented: “The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all aspects of our lives, both in business and personally. In a time when so many factors are beyond our control, Cummins is grateful to have dedicated supplier partners such as TRB. We truly are all in this together.”

Richard Holland, Managing Director at TRB, said: “We are proud of our efforts to open a new facility and meet our delivery commitments to Cummins during such a challenging time. Throughout the crisis, we have been focused on being a great partner to Cummins, while keeping our employees safe. We appreciate the efforts our staff have made in these difficult times, and appreciate Cummins’ recognition.”

SOURCE: TRB