Cummins raises the bar on sustainability efforts

Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) released the company’s 2016 Sustainability Progress Report, its 14th annual sustainability report.

“I truly believe that a company is only sustainable when it achieves economic success while acting as social and environmental stewards,” Cummins Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger says in the introduction of the report. “It’s a goal I hope you’ll see reflected in the pages of this report.”

It was another impressive year in Cummins’ sustainability journey. Here are just a few of the company’s accomplishments in 2016:

A 13 million gallon reduction in absolute water use compared to 2015 and a 42 percent drop in water use intensity adjusted by labor hours compared to the company’s baseline year of 2010. The company increased its goal to a 50 percent drop in water use intensity by 2020.

An 80 percent participation rate for a second year in a row in the Every Employee Every Community program to build stronger communities.

A 20 percent increase in health and safety training hours and a 26 percent improvement in Restricted Work Day cases.

A third consecutive year of greater than $1 billion in spending with diverse suppliers.

This 2016 report (https://cummins.com/company/global-impact/sustainability) is consistent with the company’s broad approach to sustainability, incorporating the environment, corporate responsibility, safety, diversity and inclusion, financial performance, innovation and more.

But the report is less than half the size of the 2015 report as the company drives more content about its employees’ sustainability efforts to Cummins’ Corporate Blog, The Block (http://social.cummins.com/).

