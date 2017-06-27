Cummins named a top company for diversity

DiversityInc named Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) one of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity for the eleventh consecutive year. Cummins ranked No. 21 on the 2017 annual list, which included more than 1,000 participating companies.

“The more we grow and expand globally, the more important it is that we attract and develop employees from around the world who have the knowledge and skills to work effectively in the markets in which we do business,” said Executive Director, Global Diversity and Right Environment, Kelley Bertoux Creveling. “We’re at our best when we fully include those unique perspectives, experiences and languages – truly leveraging the power of diversity and inclusion.”

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation’s top companies for diversity and inclusion management. These companies excel in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT and veterans.

Companies with more than 1,000 U.S.-based employees are eligible to enter the DiversityInc Top 50 competition each year. Each company’s rank is established from an objective analysis of numerous factors, based on data from an extensive survey. The four equally weighted areas of measurement are Talent Pipeline, Equitable Talent Development, CEO/Leadership Commitment and Supplier Diversity.

This year in addition to making the Top 50 list, Cummins was named to three of DiversityInc’s specialty lists:

#3 for Top Companies for Progress

#3 for Top Companies for Executive Women

Top Companies for Global Diversity

You can read more about this year’s DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity and the specialty lists Cummins was named to here.

