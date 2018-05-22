Cummins named a top company for diversity for 12th straight year

DiversityInc has named Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) one of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity for a 12th consecutive year. Cummins ranked No. 12 on the 2018 annual list, which included more than 1,000 participating companies.

“The more we grow and expand globally, the more important it is that we attract and develop employees from around the world who have the knowledge and skills to work effectively in the markets in which we do business,” said Kelley Bertoux Creveling, Executive Director – Global Diversity and Right Environment. “We’re at our best when we fully include those unique perspectives, experiences and languages – truly leveraging the power of diversity and inclusion.”

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation’s top companies for diversity and inclusion management. These companies excel in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT and veterans. The DiversityInc Top 50 ranking is based on empirical data obtained through organizations that fill out a survey.

This year in addition to making the Top 50 list, Cummins was name to three of DiversityInc’s specialty lists:

#9 for Top Companies for Supplier Diversity

#7 for Top Companies for Executive Women

#20 for Top Companies for Executive Diversity Councils

You can read more about this year’s DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity and the specialty lists Cummins was named to here.

