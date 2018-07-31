Cummins announces second quarter results; updates outlook for 2018

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the second quarter of 2018.

   July 31, 2018

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the second quarter of 2018.

Second quarter revenues of $6.1 billion increased 21 percent from the same quarter in 2017 and reached a new quarterly record. The Company delivered growth in most major markets as demand for trucks, construction, mining and power generation equipment all improved. Currency favorably impacted revenues by 1 percent.

Sales in North America improved by 22 percent while international revenues increased by 18 percent led by growth in China, Europe and Latin America.

“As a result of strong customer demand for our products, solid execution from our global manufacturing and supply chain teams and continued focus on cost reduction, the Company delivered record quarterly sales and earnings per share in the second quarter,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger. “We are on track to deliver record full year sales, earnings and cash flow. The Company now plans to return 75 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in 2018, up from our previous plan to return 50 percent.”

During the second quarter, the Company finalized its plans for a previously disclosed product campaign and recorded a pre-tax charge of $181 million for the expected costs of the campaign. This campaign will address the performance of an aftertreatment component in certain on-highway products produced between 2010 and 2015 in North America. The Company has reached agreement with the appropriate regulatory agencies regarding our planned actions to execute the campaign and has provided in full for the estimated costs.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the second quarter were $897 million, or 14.6 percent of sales, up from $764 million or 15.0 percent of sales a year ago.

Net income attributable to Cummins in the second quarter was $545 million ($3.32 per diluted share), compared to net income of $424 million ($2.53 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2017.

Based on the current forecast, Cummins expects full year 2018 revenues to be up 15 to 17 percent, compared to prior guidance of up 10 to 14 percent. EBITDA is projected to be in the range of 14.8 to 15.2 percent of sales, down from 15.4 to 15.8 percent of sales and reflects approximately $100 million of expense associated with trade tariffs and increased commodity costs in the second half of the year.

Recent Highlights:

  • Cummins announced that it is acquiring Silicon Valley-based Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI), which designs and produces hybrid and fully- electric power solutions for commercial vehicle markets.
  • DiversityInc named Cummins one of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity for a 12th consecutive year. Cummins ranked No. 12 on the 2018 annual list, which included more than 1,000 participating companies.
  • Cummins and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co. Ltd. (JAC Motors) announced that the two parties will form a 50:50 joint-venture after Cummins purchases Navistar’s 50 percent equity of the JAC-Navistar Diesel Engine Company (JND).
  • The Company returned $393 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in the second quarter, and recently raised its quarterly dividend by 5.6 percent.

1 Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Second quarter 2018 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2017)

Engine Segment

  • Sales – $2.7 billion, up 17 percent.
  • Segment EBITDA – $362 million, or 13.4 percent of sales, compared to $323 million or 14.0 percent of sales
  • Segment EBITDA reflects a charge of $91 million related to the expected costs of a previously disclosed product campaign
  • Revenues increased by 12 percent in North America and 32 percent in international markets.

Distribution Segment

  • Sales – $2.0 billion, up 16 percent
  • Segment EBITDA – $145 million, or 7.3 percent of sales, compared to $127 million or 7.4 percent of sales
  • Revenues in North America increased by 22 percent and international sales grew by 8 percent

Components Segment

  • Sales – $1.9 billion, up 30 percent
  • Segment EBITDA – $237 million, or 12.6 percent of sales, compared to $228 million or 15.7 percent of sales
  • Segment EBITDA reflects a charge of $90 million related to the expected costs of a previously disclosed campaign to address the performance of an aftertreatment component
  • The Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission joint venture recorded sales of $141 million and an EBITDA loss of $4 millionin the second quarter
  • Revenues in North America increased by 36 percent, and international sales grew by 22 percent

Power Systems Segment

  • Sales – $1.2 billion, up 23 percent
  • Segment EBITDA – $186 million, or 14.9 percent of sales, compared to $90 million, or 8.8 percent of sales
  • Revenues in North America increased by 30 percent and international sales grew 18 percent
  • Increased demand in power generation, mining and oil and gas markets drove the growth in sales

Electrified Power Segment

  • Sales – $1 million
  • Segment EBITDA loss – $21 million

About Cummins

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, (USA) Cummins currently employs approximately 58,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world. Cummins serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of approximately 500 company-owned and independent distributor locations and approximately 7,500 dealer locations. Cummins earned about $1 billion on sales of $20.4 billion in 2017. Press releases can be found on the Web at www.cummins.com. Follow Cummins on Twitter at www.twittter.com/cumminsand on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc.

Forward-looking disclosure statement

Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA percentage for the full year of 2018. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) a sustained slowdown or significant downturn in our markets; (ii) our truck manufacturing and OEM customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine needs; (iii) the development of new technologies; (iv) the discovery of any significant additional problems with our engine platforms or aftertreatment systems in North America; (v) performance or safety-related recalls; (vi) lower than anticipated market acceptance of our new or existing products or services; (vii) a slowdown in infrastructure development and/or depressed commodity prices; (viii) unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of increasingly stringent emissions standards around the world; (ix) our reliance on significant earnings from investees that we do not directly control; (x) the adoption and impact of new tax legislation; (xi) potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology systems and data security; (xii) financial distress or a change-in-control of one of our large truck OEM customers; (xiii) our pursuit of strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and (xiv) other risks detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release, and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company’s operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.

Webcast information

Cummins management will host a teleconference to discuss these results today at 10 a.m. EST. This teleconference will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Cummins website at www.cummins.com. Participants wishing to view the visuals available with the audio are encouraged to sign-in a few minutes prior to the start of the teleconference.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited) (a)
Three months ended
July 1, July 2,
In millions, except per share amounts 2018 2017
NET SALES $ 6,132 $ 5,078
Cost of sales 4,692 3,827
GROSS MARGIN 1,440 1,251
OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME
Selling, general and administrative expenses 613 606
Research, development and engineering expenses 219 175
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 110 98
Other operating income (expense), net 4 18
OPERATING INCOME 722 586
Interest income 10 5
Interest expense 28 21
Other income, net 11 29
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 715 599
Income tax expense 161 158
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 554 441
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 17
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 545 $ 424
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
Basic $ 3.33 $ 2.53
Diluted $ 3.32 $ 2.53
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic 163.8 167.3
Diluted 164.3 167.8
CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 1.08 $ 1.025

(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) (a)
Six months ended
July 1, July 2,
In millions, except per share amounts 2018 2017
NET SALES $ 11,702 $ 9,667
Cost of sales 9,062 7,284
GROSS MARGIN 2,640 2,383
OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME
Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,190 1,153
Research, development and engineering expenses 429 333
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 225 206
Other operating income (expense), net 6 23
OPERATING INCOME 1,252 1,126
Interest income 17 7
Interest expense 52 39
Other income, net 21 53
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,238 1,147
Income tax expense 359 301
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 879 846
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 26
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 870 $ 820
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
Basic $ 5.30 $ 4.90
Diluted $ 5.27 $ 4.88
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic 164.3 167.4
Diluted 165.0 167.9
CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 2.16 $ 2.05
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (a)
July 1, December 31,
In millions, except par value 2018 2017
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,318 $ 1,369
Marketable securities 214 198
Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 1,532 1,567
Accounts and notes receivable, net 4,095 3,618
Inventories 3,559 3,166
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 649 577
Total current assets 9,835 8,928
Long-term assets
Property, plant and equipment, net 3,824 3,927
Investments and advances related to equity method investees 1,303 1,156
Goodwill 1,079 1,082
Other intangible assets, net 940 973
Pension assets 1,022 1,043
Other assets 912 966
Total assets $ 18,915 $ 18,075
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable (principally trade) $ 2,981 $ 2,579
Loans payable 55 57
Commercial paper 802 298
Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs 468 811
Current portion of accrued product warranty 464 454
Current portion of deferred revenue 479 500
Other accrued expenses 806 915
Current maturities of long-term debt 49 63
Total current liabilities 6,104 5,677
Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt 1,556 1,588
Postretirement benefits other than pensions 289 289
Pensions 331 330
Other liabilities and deferred revenue 2,441 2,027
Total liabilities $ 10,721 $ 9,911
EQUITY
Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity
Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.4 and 222.4 shares issued $ 2,239 $ 2,210
Retained earnings 12,009 11,464
Treasury stock, at cost, 59.1 and 56.7 shares (5,276 ) (4,905 )
Common stock held by employee benefits trust, at cost, 0.5 and 0.5 shares (6 ) (7 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,667 ) (1,503 )
Total Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity 7,299 7,259
Noncontrolling interests 895 905
Total equity $ 8,194 $ 8,164
Total liabilities and equity $ 18,915 $ 18,075
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (a)
Six months ended
July 1, July 2,
In millions 2018 2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income $ 879 $ 846
Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization 308 284
Deferred income taxes (21 )
Equity in income of investees, net of dividends (163 ) (132 )
Pension contributions under (in excess of) expense, net 25 (44 )
Other post retirement benefits payments in excess of expense, net (8 )
Stock-based compensation expense 28 23
Loss contingency payments (65 )
Translation and hedging activities (21 ) 31
Changes in current assets and liabilities
Accounts and notes receivable (555 ) (488 )
Inventories (475 ) (264 )
Other current assets (42 ) 21
Accounts payable 442 403
Accrued expenses 94 132
Changes in other liabilities and deferred revenue 5 103
Other, net 34 (81 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 473 826
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures (186 ) (182 )
Investments in internal use software (35 ) (40 )
Investments in and advances to equity investees (15 ) (64 )
Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions (143 ) (69 )
Investments in marketable securities—liquidations 116 162
Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges (9 ) 19
Other, net 36 14
Net cash used in investing activities (236 ) (160 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Net borrowings (payments) of commercial paper 504 (78 )
Payments on borrowings and capital lease obligations (33 ) (29 )
Distributions to noncontrolling interests (11 ) (10 )
Dividend payments on common stock (355 ) (343 )
Repurchases of common stock (379 ) (120 )
Other, net 21 36
Net cash used in financing activities (253 ) (544 )
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (35 ) 51
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (51 ) 173
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,369 1,120
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,318 $ 1,293
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)
Intersegment
In millions Engine Distribution Components Power Systems

Electrified Power (1)

 Total Segment

Eliminations(2)

 Total
Three months ended July 1, 2018
External sales $ 2,050 $ 1,988 $ 1,402 $ 691 $ 1 $ 6,132 $ $ 6,132
Intersegment sales 646 6 485 555 1,692 (1,692 )
Total sales 2,696 1,994 1,887 1,246 1 7,824 (1,692 ) 6,132
Research, development and engineering expenses 76 5 62 60 16 219 219
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 67 11 14 18 110 110
Interest income 3 3 2 2 10 10
Segment EBITDA 362 145 237 186

(21

)

 909 (12 ) 897
Depreciation and amortization (3) 47 27 47 32 1 154 154
EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 13.4 % 7.3 % 12.6 % 14.9 % NM 11.6 % 14.6 %
Three months ended July 2, 2017
External sales $ 1,711 $ 1,716 $ 1,064 $ 587 $ $ 5,078 $ $ 5,078
Intersegment sales 596 6 390 430 1,422 (1,422 )
Total sales 2,307 1,722 1,454 1,017 6,500 (1,422 ) 5,078
Research, development and engineering expenses 63 4 58 50 175 175
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 56 13 15 14 98 98
Interest income 2 1 1 1 5 5
Segment EBITDA 323 127 228 90 768 (4 ) 764
Depreciation and amortization (3) 46 31 38 29 144 144
EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 14.0 % 7.4 % 15.7 % 8.8 %

%

 11.8 % 15.0 %
“NM” – not meaningful information

(1)

We formed the Electrified Power Segment effective January 1, 2018. Our Electrified Power segment provides fully electric and hybrid powertrain solutions along with innovative components and subsystems to serve all our markets as they adopt electrification, meeting the needs of our original equipment manufacturer partners and end customers.

(2)

Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended July 1, 2018 and July 2, 2017.

(3)

Depreciation and amortization as shown on a segment basis excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income as “Interest expense.” A portion of depreciation expense is included in “Research, development and engineering expenses” above.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)
Intersegment
In millions Engine Distribution Components Power Systems

Electrified Power (1)

 Total Segment

Eliminations(2)

 Total
Six months ended July 1, 2018
External sales $ 3,863 $ 3,835 $ 2,715 $ 1,286 $ 3 $ 11,702 $ $ 11,702
Intersegment sales 1,279 12 925 1,034 3,250

(3,250

)

Total sales 5,142 3,847 3,640 2,320 3 14,952

(3,250

)

 11,702
Research, development and engineering expenses 155 10 124 117 23 429 429
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 134 24 30 37 225 225
Interest income 5 5 3 4 17 17
Segment EBITDA 648 268 464 328

(31

)

 1,677

(80

)

 1,597
Depreciation and amortization (3) 96 54 93 62 2 307 307
EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 12.6 % 7.0 % 12.7 % 14.1 % NM 11.2 % 13.6 %
Six months ended July 2, 2017
External sales $ 3,168 $ 3,353 $ 2,044 $ 1,102 $ $ 9,667 $

$ 9,667
Intersegment sales 1,162 14 754 797 2,727

(2,727

)
Total sales 4,330 3,367 2,798 1,899 12,394

(2,727

)

 9,667
Research, development and engineering expenses 117 8 108 100 333 333
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 128 24 28 26 206 206
Interest income 3 2 1 1 7 7
Segment EBITDA 596 257 444 175 1,472

(3

)

1,469
Depreciation and amortization (3) 90 61 75 57 283 283
EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 13.8 % 7.6 % 15.9 % 9.2 %

%

 11.9

%

 15.2 %
“NM” – not meaningful information

(1)

 We formed the Electrified Power Segment effective January 1, 2018. Our Electrified Power segment provides fully electric and hybrid powertrain solutions along with innovative components and subsystems to serve all our markets as they adopt electrification, meeting the needs of our original equipment manufacturer partners and end customers.

(2)

Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the six months ended July 1, 2018 and July 2, 2017.

(3)

Depreciation and amortization as shown on a segment basis excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income as “Interest expense.” The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs was $1 million for both six month periods ended July 1, 2018 and July 2, 2017. A portion of depreciation expense is included in “Research, development and engineering expenses” above.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

A reconciliation of our segment information to the corresponding amounts in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income is shown in the table below:
Three months ended Six months ended
July 1, July 2, July 1, July 2,
In millions 2018 2017 2018 2017
Total EBITDA $ 897 $ 764 $ 1,597 $ 1,469
Less:
Depreciation and amortization 154 144 307 283
Interest expense 28 21 52 39
Income before income taxes $ 715 $ 599 $ 1,238 $ 1,147

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA
(Unaudited)

EQUITY, ROYALTY AND INTEREST INCOME FROM INVESTEES

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for the reporting periods was as follows:

Three months ended Six months ended
July 1, July 2, July 1, July 2,
In millions 2018 2017 2018 2017
Manufacturing entities
Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co., Ltd. $ 24 $ 22 $ 45 $ 55
Dongfeng Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. 17 19 34 41
Chongqing Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. 15 10 32 19
Cummins Westport, Inc. 6 4 12 5
Dongfeng Cummins Emission Solutions Co., Ltd. 4 4 9 7
All other manufacturers 24 19 49 39
Distribution entities
Komatsu Cummins Chile, Ltda. 6 8 13 15
Cummins share of net income 96 86 194 181
Royalty and interest income 14 12 31 25
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees $ 110 $ 98 $ 225 $ 206

PENSIONS AND OTHER POSTRETIREMENT BENEFITS

On January 1, 2018, we retroactively adopted the new accounting standard related to the presentation of pension and other postretirement benefit costs, which resulted in the adjustment of prior period balances in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income by the following amounts:

Favorable / (Unfavorable)
2017 2016
In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Total
Cost of sales $ 4 $ 2 $ 2 $ 2 $ 10 $ 6
Selling, general and administrative expenses (10 ) (10 ) (9 ) (10 ) (39 ) (53 )
Research, development and engineering expenses (1) (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (1 )
Total change in operating income (6 ) (9 ) (7 ) (9 ) (31 ) (48 )
Other non operating income, net 6 9 7 9 31 48
Total change in income before income taxes $ $ $ $ $ $

ENGINE SYSTEM CAMPAIGN ACCRUAL

During 2017, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) selected certain of our pre-2013 model year engine systems for additional emissions testing. Some of these engine systems failed CARB and EPA tests as a result of degradation of an aftertreatment component. We recorded charges of $36 million to cost of sales in our Consolidated Statements of Income during 2017 for the then expected cost of field campaigns to repair some of these engine systems. We concluded based upon additional emission testing performed, and further discussions with the EPA and CARB in the first quarter of 2018, that the field campaigns should be expanded to include a larger population of our engine systems that are subject to the aftertreatment component degradation, including our model years 2010 through 2015. As a result, we recorded an additional charge of $187 million, or $0.87 per share, to cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income ($94 million recorded in the Components segment and $93 million in the Engine segment) in the first quarter of 2018.

In the second quarter of 2018, we reached agreement with the CARB and EPA regarding our plans to address the affected populations. In finalizing our plans, we have increased the number of systems to be addressed through hardware replacement compared to our assumptions last quarter. As a result of this agreement and considering that the hardware replacement solution is a higher cost approach than that previously assumed on some of the engine systems, we recorded an additional charge of $181 million, or $0.85 per share, to cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income ($91 millionrecorded in the Engine segment and $90 million in the Components segment) in the second quarter of 2018. With the additional charge in the second quarter of 2018, the total accrual related to this matter is $404 million, which represents our best estimate of the cost to execute the campaigns. The campaigns will launch in phases across the affected population and are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2018 with a projection to be substantially completed by December 31, 2020.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL MEASURES THAT SUPPLEMENT GAAP
(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures – Earnings before interest, income taxes, noncontrolling interests, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

Effective January 1, 2018, we use EBITDA as a primary basis for the Chief Operating Decision Maker to evaluate the performance of each of our operating segments and our consolidated results. It is also a component in measuring our variable compensation programs. We believe EBITDA is a useful measure for our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard for financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. Our 2017 and 2016 EBITDA measures, as restated, were as follows:

Power Total Intersegment
In millions Engine Distribution Components Systems Segment Eliminations Total
2017
Q1 $ 273 $ 130 $ 216 $ 85 $ 704 $ 1 $ 705
Q2 323 127 228 90 768 (4 ) 764
Q3 276 120 259 111 766 22 788
Q4 271 123 214 125 733 36 769
2017 Total $ 1,143 $ 500 $ 917 $ 411 $ 2,971 $ 55 $ 3,026
2016 Total $ 849 $ 508 $ 774 $ 378 $ 2,509 $ 17 $ 2,526

EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Below is a reconciliation of “Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.” to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods:

Three months ended Six months ended
July 1, July 2, July 1, July 2,
In millions 2018 2017 2018 2017
Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. $ 545 $ 424 $ 870 $ 820
Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. as a percentage of net sales 8.9 % 8.3 % 7.4 %

8.5

 %
Add:
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 17 9

26
Consolidated net income 554 441 879

846
Add:
Interest expense 28 21 52

39
Income tax expense 161 158 359

301
Depreciation and amortization 154 144 307

283
EBITDA $ 897 $ 764 $ 1,597 $ 1,469
EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 14.6 % 15.0 % 13.6 %

15.2

 %
Add: Engine system campaign charge 181 368

EBITDA, excluding engine system campaign charge $ 1,078 $ 764 $ 1,965 $ 1,469
EBITDA, excluding engine system campaign charge, as a percentage of net sales 17.6 % 15.0 % 16.8 %

15.2

 %

Net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding discrete tax items

We believe these are useful measures of our operating performance for the periods presented as they illustrate our operating performance without regard to special items including tax adjustments. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for GAAP and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. This should be considered supplemental data. The following table reconciles net income attributable to Cummins Inc. to net income attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding discrete tax items for the following periods:

Three months ended
July 1, 2018 July 2, 2017
In millions Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS
Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. $ 545 $ 3.32 $ 424 $ 2.53
Add:
Discrete tax items (4 ) (0.03 )
Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding discrete tax items $ 541 $ 3.29

$ 424 $ 2.53
Six months ended
July 1, 2018 July 2, 2017
In millions Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS
Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. $ 870 $ 5.27 $ 820 $ 4.88
Add:
Discrete tax items 74 0.45
Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding discrete tax items $ 944 $ 5.72 $ 820 $ 4.88

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS UNIT SALES DATA
(Unaudited)

Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows:

2018
In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD
Heavy-duty truck $ 815 $ 920 $ $ $ 1,735
Medium-duty truck and bus 692 777 1,469
Light-duty automotive 402 444 846
Off-highway 537 555 1,092
Total sales $ 2,446 $ 2,696 $ $ $ 5,142
2017
In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD
Heavy-duty truck $ 620 $ 714 $ 776 $ 730 $ 2,840
Medium-duty truck and bus 544 701 625 643 2,513
Light-duty automotive 423 429 452 423 1,727
Off-highway 436 463 483 491 1,873
Total sales $ 2,023 $ 2,307 $ 2,336 $ 2,287 $ 8,953

Unit shipments by engine classification (including unit shipments to Power Systems and off-highway engine units included in their respective classification) were as follows:

2018
Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD
Heavy-duty 26,600 32,000

58,600
Medium-duty 74,000 83,500

157,500
Light-duty 61,900 68,500

130,400
Total units 162,500 184,000

346,500
2017
Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD
Heavy-duty 19,200 24,100 28,100 24,500 95,900
Medium-duty 60,300 71,600 68,500 67,700 268,100
Light-duty 63,100 65,600 66,300 62,500 257,500
Total units 142,600 161,300 162,900 154,700 621,500

Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows:

2018
In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD
Parts $ 808 $ 817 $ $ $ 1,625
Engines 367 461 828
Service 352 370 722
Power generation 326 346 672
Total sales $ 1,853 $ 1,994 $ $ $ 3,847
2017
In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD
Parts $ 745 $ 759 $ 768 $ 768 $ 3,040
Engines 275 314 342 438 1,369
Service 319 320 326 347 1,312
Power generation 306 329 317 385 1,337
Total sales $ 1,645 $ 1,722 $ 1,753 $ 1,938 $ 7,058

Component Segment Sales by Business

Sales for our Components segment by product line were as follows:

2018
In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD
Emission solutions $ 775 $ 841 $ $ $ 1,616
Turbo technologies 340 355 695
Filtration 320 324 644
Electronics and fuel systems 201 226 427
Automated transmissions 117 141 258
Total sales $ 1,753 $ 1,887 $ $ $ 3,640
2017
In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD
Emission solutions $ 616 $ 674 $ 696 $ 689 $ 2,675
Turbo technologies 287 307 297 288 1,179
Filtration 277 291 287 298 1,153
Electronics and fuel systems 164 182 184 188 718
Automated transmissions 69 95 164
Total sales $ 1,344 $ 1,454 $ 1,533 $ 1,558 $ 5,889

Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows:

2018
In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD
Power generation $ 571 $ 666 $ $ $ 1,237
Industrial 414 483 897
Generator technologies 89 97 186
Total sales $ 1,074 $ 1,246 $ $ $ 2,320
2017
In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD
Power generation $ 526 $ 570 $ 580 $ 629 $ 2,305
Industrial 275 353 385 386 1,399
Generator technologies 81 94 91 88 354
Total sales $ 882 $ 1,017 $ 1,056 $ 1,103 $ 4,058
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Close
Close