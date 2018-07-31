Cummins announces second quarter results; updates outlook for 2018

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the second quarter of 2018.

Second quarter revenues of $6.1 billion increased 21 percent from the same quarter in 2017 and reached a new quarterly record. The Company delivered growth in most major markets as demand for trucks, construction, mining and power generation equipment all improved. Currency favorably impacted revenues by 1 percent.

Sales in North America improved by 22 percent while international revenues increased by 18 percent led by growth in China, Europe and Latin America.

“As a result of strong customer demand for our products, solid execution from our global manufacturing and supply chain teams and continued focus on cost reduction, the Company delivered record quarterly sales and earnings per share in the second quarter,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger. “We are on track to deliver record full year sales, earnings and cash flow. The Company now plans to return 75 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in 2018, up from our previous plan to return 50 percent.”

During the second quarter, the Company finalized its plans for a previously disclosed product campaign and recorded a pre-tax charge of $181 million for the expected costs of the campaign. This campaign will address the performance of an aftertreatment component in certain on-highway products produced between 2010 and 2015 in North America. The Company has reached agreement with the appropriate regulatory agencies regarding our planned actions to execute the campaign and has provided in full for the estimated costs.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the second quarter were $897 million, or 14.6 percent of sales, up from $764 million or 15.0 percent of sales a year ago.

Net income attributable to Cummins in the second quarter was $545 million ($3.32 per diluted share), compared to net income of $424 million ($2.53 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2017.

Based on the current forecast, Cummins expects full year 2018 revenues to be up 15 to 17 percent, compared to prior guidance of up 10 to 14 percent. EBITDA is projected to be in the range of 14.8 to 15.2 percent of sales, down from 15.4 to 15.8 percent of sales and reflects approximately $100 million of expense associated with trade tariffs and increased commodity costs in the second half of the year.

Recent Highlights:

Cummins announced that it is acquiring Silicon Valley-based Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI), which designs and produces hybrid and fully- electric power solutions for commercial vehicle markets.

DiversityInc named Cummins one of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity for a 12 th consecutive year. Cummins ranked No. 12 on the 2018 annual list, which included more than 1,000 participating companies.

consecutive year. Cummins ranked No. 12 on the 2018 annual list, which included more than 1,000 participating companies. Cummins and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co. Ltd. (JAC Motors) announced that the two parties will form a 50:50 joint-venture after Cummins purchases Navistar’s 50 percent equity of the JAC-Navistar Diesel Engine Company (JND).

The Company returned $393 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in the second quarter, and recently raised its quarterly dividend by 5.6 percent.

Second quarter 2018 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2017)

Engine Segment

Sales – $2.7 billion, up 17 percent.

Segment EBITDA – $362 million, or 13.4 percent of sales, compared to $323 million or 14.0 percent of sales

Segment EBITDA reflects a charge of $91 million related to the expected costs of a previously disclosed product campaign

Revenues increased by 12 percent in North America and 32 percent in international markets.

Distribution Segment

Sales – $2.0 billion, up 16 percent

Segment EBITDA – $145 million, or 7.3 percent of sales, compared to $127 million or 7.4 percent of sales

Revenues in North America increased by 22 percent and international sales grew by 8 percent

Components Segment

Sales – $1.9 billion, up 30 percent

Segment EBITDA – $237 million, or 12.6 percent of sales, compared to $228 million or 15.7 percent of sales

Segment EBITDA reflects a charge of $90 million related to the expected costs of a previously disclosed campaign to address the performance of an aftertreatment component

The Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission joint venture recorded sales of $141 million and an EBITDA loss of $4 millionin the second quarter

Revenues in North America increased by 36 percent, and international sales grew by 22 percent

Power Systems Segment

Sales – $1.2 billion, up 23 percent

Segment EBITDA – $186 million, or 14.9 percent of sales, compared to $90 million, or 8.8 percent of sales

Revenues in North America increased by 30 percent and international sales grew 18 percent

Increased demand in power generation, mining and oil and gas markets drove the growth in sales

Electrified Power Segment

Sales – $1 million

Segment EBITDA loss – $21 million

About Cummins

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, (USA) Cummins currently employs approximately 58,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world. Cummins serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of approximately 500 company-owned and independent distributor locations and approximately 7,500 dealer locations. Cummins earned about $1 billion on sales of $20.4 billion in 2017. Press releases can be found on the Web at www.cummins.com. Follow Cummins on Twitter at www.twittter.com/cumminsand on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc.

Forward-looking disclosure statement

Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA percentage for the full year of 2018. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) a sustained slowdown or significant downturn in our markets; (ii) our truck manufacturing and OEM customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine needs; (iii) the development of new technologies; (iv) the discovery of any significant additional problems with our engine platforms or aftertreatment systems in North America; (v) performance or safety-related recalls; (vi) lower than anticipated market acceptance of our new or existing products or services; (vii) a slowdown in infrastructure development and/or depressed commodity prices; (viii) unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of increasingly stringent emissions standards around the world; (ix) our reliance on significant earnings from investees that we do not directly control; (x) the adoption and impact of new tax legislation; (xi) potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology systems and data security; (xii) financial distress or a change-in-control of one of our large truck OEM customers; (xiii) our pursuit of strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and (xiv) other risks detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release, and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company’s operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.

Webcast information

Cummins management will host a teleconference to discuss these results today at 10 a.m. EST. This teleconference will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Cummins website at www.cummins.com. Participants wishing to view the visuals available with the audio are encouraged to sign-in a few minutes prior to the start of the teleconference.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended July 1, July 2, In millions, except per share amounts 2018 2017 NET SALES $ 6,132 $ 5,078 Cost of sales 4,692 3,827 GROSS MARGIN 1,440 1,251 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 613 606 Research, development and engineering expenses 219 175 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 110 98 Other operating income (expense), net 4 18 OPERATING INCOME 722 586 Interest income 10 5 Interest expense 28 21 Other income, net 11 29 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 715 599 Income tax expense 161 158 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 554 441 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 17 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 545 $ 424 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 3.33 $ 2.53 Diluted $ 3.32 $ 2.53 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 163.8 167.3 Diluted 164.3 167.8 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 1.08 $ 1.025 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Six months ended July 1, July 2, In millions, except per share amounts 2018 2017 NET SALES $ 11,702 $ 9,667 Cost of sales 9,062 7,284 GROSS MARGIN 2,640 2,383 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,190 1,153 Research, development and engineering expenses 429 333 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 225 206 Other operating income (expense), net 6 23 OPERATING INCOME 1,252 1,126 Interest income 17 7 Interest expense 52 39 Other income, net 21 53 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,238 1,147 Income tax expense 359 301 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 879 846 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 26 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 870 $ 820 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 5.30 $ 4.90 Diluted $ 5.27 $ 4.88 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 164.3 167.4 Diluted 165.0 167.9 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 2.16 $ 2.05 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (a) July 1, December 31, In millions, except par value 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,318 $ 1,369 Marketable securities 214 198 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 1,532 1,567 Accounts and notes receivable, net 4,095 3,618 Inventories 3,559 3,166 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 649 577 Total current assets 9,835 8,928 Long-term assets Property, plant and equipment, net 3,824 3,927 Investments and advances related to equity method investees 1,303 1,156 Goodwill 1,079 1,082 Other intangible assets, net 940 973 Pension assets 1,022 1,043 Other assets 912 966 Total assets $ 18,915 $ 18,075 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable (principally trade) $ 2,981 $ 2,579 Loans payable 55 57 Commercial paper 802 298 Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs 468 811 Current portion of accrued product warranty 464 454 Current portion of deferred revenue 479 500 Other accrued expenses 806 915 Current maturities of long-term debt 49 63 Total current liabilities 6,104 5,677 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 1,556 1,588 Postretirement benefits other than pensions 289 289 Pensions 331 330 Other liabilities and deferred revenue 2,441 2,027 Total liabilities $ 10,721 $ 9,911 EQUITY Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.4 and 222.4 shares issued $ 2,239 $ 2,210 Retained earnings 12,009 11,464 Treasury stock, at cost, 59.1 and 56.7 shares (5,276 ) (4,905 ) Common stock held by employee benefits trust, at cost, 0.5 and 0.5 shares (6 ) (7 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,667 ) (1,503 ) Total Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity 7,299 7,259 Noncontrolling interests 895 905 Total equity $ 8,194 $ 8,164 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,915 $ 18,075 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (a) Six months ended July 1, July 2, In millions 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income $ 879 $ 846 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 308 284 Deferred income taxes (21 ) — Equity in income of investees, net of dividends (163 ) (132 ) Pension contributions under (in excess of) expense, net 25 (44 ) Other post retirement benefits payments in excess of expense, net — (8 ) Stock-based compensation expense 28 23 Loss contingency payments (65 ) — Translation and hedging activities (21 ) 31 Changes in current assets and liabilities Accounts and notes receivable (555 ) (488 ) Inventories (475 ) (264 ) Other current assets (42 ) 21 Accounts payable 442 403 Accrued expenses 94 132 Changes in other liabilities and deferred revenue 5 103 Other, net 34 (81 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 473 826 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (186 ) (182 ) Investments in internal use software (35 ) (40 ) Investments in and advances to equity investees (15 ) (64 ) Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions (143 ) (69 ) Investments in marketable securities—liquidations 116 162 Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges (9 ) 19 Other, net 36 14 Net cash used in investing activities (236 ) (160 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net borrowings (payments) of commercial paper 504 (78 ) Payments on borrowings and capital lease obligations (33 ) (29 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (11 ) (10 ) Dividend payments on common stock (355 ) (343 ) Repurchases of common stock (379 ) (120 ) Other, net 21 36 Net cash used in financing activities (253 ) (544 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (35 ) 51 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (51 ) 173 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,369 1,120 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,318 $ 1,293 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Intersegment In millions Engine Distribution Components Power Systems Electrified Power (1) Total Segment Eliminations(2) Total Three months ended July 1, 2018 External sales $ 2,050 $ 1,988 $ 1,402 $ 691 $ 1 $ 6,132 $ — $ 6,132 Intersegment sales 646 6 485 555 — 1,692 (1,692 ) — Total sales 2,696 1,994 1,887 1,246 1 7,824 (1,692 ) 6,132 Research, development and engineering expenses 76 5 62 60 16 219 — 219 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 67 11 14 18 — 110 — 110 Interest income 3 3 2 2 — 10 — 10 Segment EBITDA 362 145 237 186 (21 ) 909 (12 ) 897 Depreciation and amortization (3) 47 27 47 32 1 154 — 154 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 13.4 % 7.3 % 12.6 % 14.9 % NM 11.6 % 14.6 % Three months ended July 2, 2017 External sales $ 1,711 $ 1,716 $ 1,064 $ 587 $ — $ 5,078 $ — $ 5,078 Intersegment sales 596 6 390 430 — 1,422 (1,422 ) — Total sales 2,307 1,722 1,454 1,017 — 6,500 (1,422 ) 5,078 Research, development and engineering expenses 63 4 58 50 — 175 — 175 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 56 13 15 14 — 98 — 98 Interest income 2 1 1 1 — 5 — 5 Segment EBITDA 323 127 228 90 — 768 (4 ) 764 Depreciation and amortization (3) 46 31 38 29 — 144 — 144 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 14.0 % 7.4 % 15.7 % 8.8 % — % 11.8 % 15.0 %

“NM” – not meaningful information (1) We formed the Electrified Power Segment effective January 1, 2018. Our Electrified Power segment provides fully electric and hybrid powertrain solutions along with innovative components and subsystems to serve all our markets as they adopt electrification, meeting the needs of our original equipment manufacturer partners and end customers. (2) Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended July 1, 2018 and July 2, 2017. (3) Depreciation and amortization as shown on a segment basis excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income as “Interest expense.” A portion of depreciation expense is included in “Research, development and engineering expenses” above.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Intersegment In millions Engine Distribution Components Power Systems Electrified Power (1) Total Segment Eliminations(2) Total Six months ended July 1, 2018 External sales $ 3,863 $ 3,835 $ 2,715 $ 1,286 $ 3 $ 11,702 $ — $ 11,702 Intersegment sales 1,279 12 925 1,034 — 3,250 (3,250 ) — Total sales 5,142 3,847 3,640 2,320 3 14,952 (3,250 ) 11,702 Research, development and engineering expenses 155 10 124 117 23 429 — 429 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 134 24 30 37 — 225 — 225 Interest income 5 5 3 4 — 17 — 17 Segment EBITDA 648 268 464 328 (31 ) 1,677 (80 ) 1,597 Depreciation and amortization (3) 96 54 93 62 2 307 — 307 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 12.6 % 7.0 % 12.7 % 14.1 % NM 11.2 % 13.6 % Six months ended July 2, 2017 External sales $ 3,168 $ 3,353 $ 2,044 $ 1,102 $ — $ 9,667 $ — $ 9,667 Intersegment sales 1,162 14 754 797 — 2,727 (2,727 ) — Total sales 4,330 3,367 2,798 1,899 — 12,394 (2,727 ) 9,667 Research, development and engineering expenses 117 8 108 100 — 333 — 333 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 128 24 28 26 — 206 — 206 Interest income 3 2 1 1 — 7 — 7 Segment EBITDA 596 257 444 175 — 1,472 (3 ) 1,469 Depreciation and amortization (3) 90 61 75 57 — 283 — 283 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 13.8 % 7.6 % 15.9 % 9.2 % — % 11.9 % 15.2 %

“NM” – not meaningful information (1) We formed the Electrified Power Segment effective January 1, 2018. Our Electrified Power segment provides fully electric and hybrid powertrain solutions along with innovative components and subsystems to serve all our markets as they adopt electrification, meeting the needs of our original equipment manufacturer partners and end customers. (2) Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the six months ended July 1, 2018 and July 2, 2017. (3) Depreciation and amortization as shown on a segment basis excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income as “Interest expense.” The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs was $1 million for both six month periods ended July 1, 2018 and July 2, 2017. A portion of depreciation expense is included in “Research, development and engineering expenses” above.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

A reconciliation of our segment information to the corresponding amounts in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income is shown in the table below:

Three months ended Six months ended July 1, July 2, July 1, July 2, In millions 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total EBITDA $ 897 $ 764 $ 1,597 $ 1,469 Less: Depreciation and amortization 154 144 307 283 Interest expense 28 21 52 39 Income before income taxes $ 715 $ 599 $ 1,238 $ 1,147

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA

(Unaudited)

EQUITY, ROYALTY AND INTEREST INCOME FROM INVESTEES

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for the reporting periods was as follows:

Three months ended Six months ended July 1, July 2, July 1, July 2, In millions 2018 2017 2018 2017 Manufacturing entities Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co., Ltd. $ 24 $ 22 $ 45 $ 55 Dongfeng Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. 17 19 34 41 Chongqing Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. 15 10 32 19 Cummins Westport, Inc. 6 4 12 5 Dongfeng Cummins Emission Solutions Co., Ltd. 4 4 9 7 All other manufacturers 24 19 49 39 Distribution entities Komatsu Cummins Chile, Ltda. 6 8 13 15 Cummins share of net income 96 86 194 181 Royalty and interest income 14 12 31 25 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees $ 110 $ 98 $ 225 $ 206

PENSIONS AND OTHER POSTRETIREMENT BENEFITS

On January 1, 2018, we retroactively adopted the new accounting standard related to the presentation of pension and other postretirement benefit costs, which resulted in the adjustment of prior period balances in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income by the following amounts:

Favorable / (Unfavorable) 2017 2016 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Total Cost of sales $ 4 $ 2 $ 2 $ 2 $ 10 $ 6 Selling, general and administrative expenses (10 ) (10 ) (9 ) (10 ) (39 ) (53 ) Research, development and engineering expenses (1) — (1 ) — (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) Total change in operating income (6 ) (9 ) (7 ) (9 ) (31 ) (48 ) Other non operating income, net 6 9 7 9 31 48 Total change in income before income taxes $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —

ENGINE SYSTEM CAMPAIGN ACCRUAL

During 2017, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) selected certain of our pre-2013 model year engine systems for additional emissions testing. Some of these engine systems failed CARB and EPA tests as a result of degradation of an aftertreatment component. We recorded charges of $36 million to cost of sales in our Consolidated Statements of Income during 2017 for the then expected cost of field campaigns to repair some of these engine systems. We concluded based upon additional emission testing performed, and further discussions with the EPA and CARB in the first quarter of 2018, that the field campaigns should be expanded to include a larger population of our engine systems that are subject to the aftertreatment component degradation, including our model years 2010 through 2015. As a result, we recorded an additional charge of $187 million, or $0.87 per share, to cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income ($94 million recorded in the Components segment and $93 million in the Engine segment) in the first quarter of 2018.

In the second quarter of 2018, we reached agreement with the CARB and EPA regarding our plans to address the affected populations. In finalizing our plans, we have increased the number of systems to be addressed through hardware replacement compared to our assumptions last quarter. As a result of this agreement and considering that the hardware replacement solution is a higher cost approach than that previously assumed on some of the engine systems, we recorded an additional charge of $181 million, or $0.85 per share, to cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income ($91 millionrecorded in the Engine segment and $90 million in the Components segment) in the second quarter of 2018. With the additional charge in the second quarter of 2018, the total accrual related to this matter is $404 million, which represents our best estimate of the cost to execute the campaigns. The campaigns will launch in phases across the affected population and are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2018 with a projection to be substantially completed by December 31, 2020.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL MEASURES THAT SUPPLEMENT GAAP

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures – Earnings before interest, income taxes, noncontrolling interests, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

Effective January 1, 2018, we use EBITDA as a primary basis for the Chief Operating Decision Maker to evaluate the performance of each of our operating segments and our consolidated results. It is also a component in measuring our variable compensation programs. We believe EBITDA is a useful measure for our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard for financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. Our 2017 and 2016 EBITDA measures, as restated, were as follows:

Power Total Intersegment In millions Engine Distribution Components Systems Segment Eliminations Total 2017 Q1 $ 273 $ 130 $ 216 $ 85 $ 704 $ 1 $ 705 Q2 323 127 228 90 768 (4 ) 764 Q3 276 120 259 111 766 22 788 Q4 271 123 214 125 733 36 769 2017 Total $ 1,143 $ 500 $ 917 $ 411 $ 2,971 $ 55 $ 3,026 2016 Total $ 849 $ 508 $ 774 $ 378 $ 2,509 $ 17 $ 2,526

EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Below is a reconciliation of “Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.” to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods:

Three months ended Six months ended July 1, July 2, July 1, July 2, In millions 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. $ 545 $ 424 $ 870 $ 820 Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. as a percentage of net sales 8.9 % 8.3 % 7.4 % 8.5 % Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 17 9 26 Consolidated net income 554 441 879 846 Add: Interest expense 28 21 52 39 Income tax expense 161 158 359 301 Depreciation and amortization 154 144 307 283 EBITDA $ 897 $ 764 $ 1,597 $ 1,469 EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 14.6 % 15.0 % 13.6 % 15.2 % Add: Engine system campaign charge 181 — 368 — EBITDA, excluding engine system campaign charge $ 1,078 $ 764 $ 1,965 $ 1,469 EBITDA, excluding engine system campaign charge, as a percentage of net sales 17.6 % 15.0 % 16.8 % 15.2 %

Net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding discrete tax items

We believe these are useful measures of our operating performance for the periods presented as they illustrate our operating performance without regard to special items including tax adjustments. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for GAAP and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. This should be considered supplemental data. The following table reconciles net income attributable to Cummins Inc. to net income attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding discrete tax items for the following periods:

Three months ended July 1, 2018 July 2, 2017 In millions Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. $ 545 $ 3.32 $ 424 $ 2.53 Add: Discrete tax items (4 ) (0.03 ) — — Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding discrete tax items $ 541 $ 3.29 $ 424 $ 2.53 Six months ended July 1, 2018 July 2, 2017 In millions Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. $ 870 $ 5.27 $ 820 $ 4.88 Add: Discrete tax items 74 0.45 — — Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding discrete tax items $ 944 $ 5.72 $ 820 $ 4.88

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS UNIT SALES DATA

(Unaudited)

Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows:

2018 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty truck $ 815 $ 920 $ — $ — $ 1,735 Medium-duty truck and bus 692 777 — — 1,469 Light-duty automotive 402 444 — — 846 Off-highway 537 555 — — 1,092 Total sales $ 2,446 $ 2,696 $ — $ — $ 5,142 2017 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty truck $ 620 $ 714 $ 776 $ 730 $ 2,840 Medium-duty truck and bus 544 701 625 643 2,513 Light-duty automotive 423 429 452 423 1,727 Off-highway 436 463 483 491 1,873 Total sales $ 2,023 $ 2,307 $ 2,336 $ 2,287 $ 8,953

Unit shipments by engine classification (including unit shipments to Power Systems and off-highway engine units included in their respective classification) were as follows:

2018 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty 26,600 32,000 — — 58,600 Medium-duty 74,000 83,500 — — 157,500 Light-duty 61,900 68,500 — — 130,400 Total units 162,500 184,000 — — 346,500 2017 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty 19,200 24,100 28,100 24,500 95,900 Medium-duty 60,300 71,600 68,500 67,700 268,100 Light-duty 63,100 65,600 66,300 62,500 257,500 Total units 142,600 161,300 162,900 154,700 621,500

Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows:

2018 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Parts $ 808 $ 817 $ — $ — $ 1,625 Engines 367 461 — — 828 Service 352 370 — — 722 Power generation 326 346 — — 672 Total sales $ 1,853 $ 1,994 $ — $ — $ 3,847 2017 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Parts $ 745 $ 759 $ 768 $ 768 $ 3,040 Engines 275 314 342 438 1,369 Service 319 320 326 347 1,312 Power generation 306 329 317 385 1,337 Total sales $ 1,645 $ 1,722 $ 1,753 $ 1,938 $ 7,058

Component Segment Sales by Business

Sales for our Components segment by product line were as follows:

2018 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Emission solutions $ 775 $ 841 $ — $ — $ 1,616 Turbo technologies 340 355 — — 695 Filtration 320 324 — — 644 Electronics and fuel systems 201 226 — — 427 Automated transmissions 117 141 — — 258 Total sales $ 1,753 $ 1,887 $ — $ — $ 3,640 2017 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Emission solutions $ 616 $ 674 $ 696 $ 689 $ 2,675 Turbo technologies 287 307 297 288 1,179 Filtration 277 291 287 298 1,153 Electronics and fuel systems 164 182 184 188 718 Automated transmissions — — 69 95 164 Total sales $ 1,344 $ 1,454 $ 1,533 $ 1,558 $ 5,889

Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows:

2018 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation $ 571 $ 666 $ — $ — $ 1,237 Industrial 414 483 — — 897 Generator technologies 89 97 — — 186 Total sales $ 1,074 $ 1,246 $ — $ — $ 2,320 2017 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation $ 526 $ 570 $ 580 $ 629 $ 2,305 Industrial 275 353 385 386 1,399 Generator technologies 81 94 91 88 354 Total sales $ 882 $ 1,017 $ 1,056 $ 1,103 $ 4,058

