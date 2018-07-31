Cummins announces second quarter results; updates outlook for 2018

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the second quarter of 2018.
Second quarter revenues of $6.1 billion increased 21 percent from the same quarter in 2017 and reached a new quarterly record. The Company delivered growth in most major markets as demand for trucks, construction, mining and power generation equipment all improved. Currency favorably impacted revenues by 1 percent.
Sales in North America improved by 22 percent while international revenues increased by 18 percent led by growth in China, Europe and Latin America.
“As a result of strong customer demand for our products, solid execution from our global manufacturing and supply chain teams and continued focus on cost reduction, the Company delivered record quarterly sales and earnings per share in the second quarter,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger. “We are on track to deliver record full year sales, earnings and cash flow. The Company now plans to return 75 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in 2018, up from our previous plan to return 50 percent.”
During the second quarter, the Company finalized its plans for a previously disclosed product campaign and recorded a pre-tax charge of $181 million for the expected costs of the campaign. This campaign will address the performance of an aftertreatment component in certain on-highway products produced between 2010 and 2015 in North America. The Company has reached agreement with the appropriate regulatory agencies regarding our planned actions to execute the campaign and has provided in full for the estimated costs.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the second quarter were $897 million, or 14.6 percent of sales, up from $764 million or 15.0 percent of sales a year ago.
Net income attributable to Cummins in the second quarter was $545 million ($3.32 per diluted share), compared to net income of $424 million ($2.53 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2017.
Based on the current forecast, Cummins expects full year 2018 revenues to be up 15 to 17 percent, compared to prior guidance of up 10 to 14 percent. EBITDA is projected to be in the range of 14.8 to 15.2 percent of sales, down from 15.4 to 15.8 percent of sales and reflects approximately $100 million of expense associated with trade tariffs and increased commodity costs in the second half of the year.
Recent Highlights:
- Cummins announced that it is acquiring Silicon Valley-based Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI), which designs and produces hybrid and fully- electric power solutions for commercial vehicle markets.
- DiversityInc named Cummins one of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity for a 12th consecutive year. Cummins ranked No. 12 on the 2018 annual list, which included more than 1,000 participating companies.
- Cummins and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co. Ltd. (JAC Motors) announced that the two parties will form a 50:50 joint-venture after Cummins purchases Navistar’s 50 percent equity of the JAC-Navistar Diesel Engine Company (JND).
- The Company returned $393 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in the second quarter, and recently raised its quarterly dividend by 5.6 percent.
1 Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
Second quarter 2018 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2017)
Engine Segment
- Sales – $2.7 billion, up 17 percent.
- Segment EBITDA – $362 million, or 13.4 percent of sales, compared to $323 million or 14.0 percent of sales
- Segment EBITDA reflects a charge of $91 million related to the expected costs of a previously disclosed product campaign
- Revenues increased by 12 percent in North America and 32 percent in international markets.
Distribution Segment
- Sales – $2.0 billion, up 16 percent
- Segment EBITDA – $145 million, or 7.3 percent of sales, compared to $127 million or 7.4 percent of sales
- Revenues in North America increased by 22 percent and international sales grew by 8 percent
Components Segment
- Sales – $1.9 billion, up 30 percent
- Segment EBITDA – $237 million, or 12.6 percent of sales, compared to $228 million or 15.7 percent of sales
- Segment EBITDA reflects a charge of $90 million related to the expected costs of a previously disclosed campaign to address the performance of an aftertreatment component
- The Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission joint venture recorded sales of $141 million and an EBITDA loss of $4 millionin the second quarter
- Revenues in North America increased by 36 percent, and international sales grew by 22 percent
Power Systems Segment
- Sales – $1.2 billion, up 23 percent
- Segment EBITDA – $186 million, or 14.9 percent of sales, compared to $90 million, or 8.8 percent of sales
- Revenues in North America increased by 30 percent and international sales grew 18 percent
- Increased demand in power generation, mining and oil and gas markets drove the growth in sales
Electrified Power Segment
- Sales – $1 million
- Segment EBITDA loss – $21 million
About Cummins
Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, (USA) Cummins currently employs approximately 58,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world. Cummins serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of approximately 500 company-owned and independent distributor locations and approximately 7,500 dealer locations. Cummins earned about $1 billion on sales of $20.4 billion in 2017. Press releases can be found on the Web at www.cummins.com. Follow Cummins on Twitter at www.twittter.com/cumminsand on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc.
Forward-looking disclosure statement
Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA percentage for the full year of 2018. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) a sustained slowdown or significant downturn in our markets; (ii) our truck manufacturing and OEM customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine needs; (iii) the development of new technologies; (iv) the discovery of any significant additional problems with our engine platforms or aftertreatment systems in North America; (v) performance or safety-related recalls; (vi) lower than anticipated market acceptance of our new or existing products or services; (vii) a slowdown in infrastructure development and/or depressed commodity prices; (viii) unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of increasingly stringent emissions standards around the world; (ix) our reliance on significant earnings from investees that we do not directly control; (x) the adoption and impact of new tax legislation; (xi) potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology systems and data security; (xii) financial distress or a change-in-control of one of our large truck OEM customers; (xiii) our pursuit of strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and (xiv) other risks detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.
Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information
EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release, and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company’s operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.
Webcast information
Cummins management will host a teleconference to discuss these results today at 10 a.m. EST. This teleconference will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Cummins website at www.cummins.com. Participants wishing to view the visuals available with the audio are encouraged to sign-in a few minutes prior to the start of the teleconference.
|CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited) (a)
|Three months ended
|July 1,
|July 2,
|In millions, except per share amounts
|2018
|2017
|NET SALES
|$
|6,132
|$
|5,078
|Cost of sales
|4,692
|3,827
|GROSS MARGIN
|1,440
|1,251
|OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|613
|606
|Research, development and engineering expenses
|219
|175
|Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
|110
|98
|Other operating income (expense), net
|4
|18
|OPERATING INCOME
|722
|586
|Interest income
|10
|5
|Interest expense
|28
|21
|Other income, net
|11
|29
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|715
|599
|Income tax expense
|161
|158
|CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
|554
|441
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|9
|17
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
|$
|545
|$
|424
|EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
|Basic
|$
|3.33
|$
|2.53
|Diluted
|$
|3.32
|$
|2.53
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
|Basic
|163.8
|167.3
|Diluted
|164.3
|167.8
|CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.025
|
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
|
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited) (a)
|Six months ended
|July 1,
|July 2,
|In millions, except per share amounts
|2018
|2017
|NET SALES
|$
|11,702
|$
|9,667
|Cost of sales
|9,062
|7,284
|GROSS MARGIN
|2,640
|2,383
|OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|1,190
|1,153
|Research, development and engineering expenses
|429
|333
|Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
|225
|206
|Other operating income (expense), net
|6
|23
|OPERATING INCOME
|1,252
|1,126
|Interest income
|17
|7
|Interest expense
|52
|39
|Other income, net
|21
|53
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|1,238
|1,147
|Income tax expense
|359
|301
|CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
|879
|846
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|9
|26
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
|$
|870
|$
|820
|EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
|Basic
|$
|5.30
|$
|4.90
|Diluted
|$
|5.27
|$
|4.88
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
|Basic
|164.3
|167.4
|Diluted
|165.0
|167.9
|CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE
|$
|2.16
|$
|2.05
|(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
|CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited) (a)
|July 1,
|December 31,
|In millions, except par value
|2018
|2017
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,318
|$
|1,369
|Marketable securities
|214
|198
|Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|1,532
|1,567
|Accounts and notes receivable, net
|4,095
|3,618
|Inventories
|3,559
|3,166
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|649
|577
|Total current assets
|9,835
|8,928
|Long-term assets
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|3,824
|3,927
|Investments and advances related to equity method investees
|1,303
|1,156
|Goodwill
|1,079
|1,082
|Other intangible assets, net
|940
|973
|Pension assets
|1,022
|1,043
|Other assets
|912
|966
|Total assets
|$
|18,915
|$
|18,075
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable (principally trade)
|$
|2,981
|$
|2,579
|Loans payable
|55
|57
|Commercial paper
|802
|298
|Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs
|468
|811
|Current portion of accrued product warranty
|464
|454
|Current portion of deferred revenue
|479
|500
|Other accrued expenses
|806
|915
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|49
|63
|Total current liabilities
|6,104
|5,677
|Long-term liabilities
|Long-term debt
|1,556
|1,588
|Postretirement benefits other than pensions
|289
|289
|Pensions
|331
|330
|Other liabilities and deferred revenue
|2,441
|2,027
|Total liabilities
|$
|10,721
|$
|9,911
|EQUITY
|Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity
|Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.4 and 222.4 shares issued
|$
|2,239
|$
|2,210
|Retained earnings
|12,009
|11,464
|Treasury stock, at cost, 59.1 and 56.7 shares
|(5,276
|)
|(4,905
|)
|Common stock held by employee benefits trust, at cost, 0.5 and 0.5 shares
|(6
|)
|(7
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,667
|)
|(1,503
|)
|Total Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity
|7,299
|7,259
|Noncontrolling interests
|895
|905
|Total equity
|$
|8,194
|$
|8,164
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|18,915
|$
|18,075
|(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
|CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited) (a)
|Six months ended
|July 1,
|July 2,
|In millions
|2018
|2017
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Consolidated net income
|$
|879
|$
|846
|Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|308
|284
|Deferred income taxes
|(21
|)
|—
|Equity in income of investees, net of dividends
|(163
|)
|(132
|)
|Pension contributions under (in excess of) expense, net
|25
|(44
|)
|Other post retirement benefits payments in excess of expense, net
|—
|(8
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|28
|23
|Loss contingency payments
|(65
|)
|—
|Translation and hedging activities
|(21
|)
|31
|Changes in current assets and liabilities
|Accounts and notes receivable
|(555
|)
|(488
|)
|Inventories
|(475
|)
|(264
|)
|Other current assets
|(42
|)
|21
|Accounts payable
|442
|403
|Accrued expenses
|94
|132
|Changes in other liabilities and deferred revenue
|5
|103
|Other, net
|34
|(81
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|473
|826
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Capital expenditures
|(186
|)
|(182
|)
|Investments in internal use software
|(35
|)
|(40
|)
|Investments in and advances to equity investees
|(15
|)
|(64
|)
|Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions
|(143
|)
|(69
|)
|Investments in marketable securities—liquidations
|116
|162
|Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges
|(9
|)
|19
|Other, net
|36
|14
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(236
|)
|(160
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Net borrowings (payments) of commercial paper
|504
|(78
|)
|Payments on borrowings and capital lease obligations
|(33
|)
|(29
|)
|Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|(11
|)
|(10
|)
|Dividend payments on common stock
|(355
|)
|(343
|)
|Repurchases of common stock
|(379
|)
|(120
|)
|Other, net
|21
|36
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(253
|)
|(544
|)
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(35
|)
|51
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(51
|)
|173
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|1,369
|1,120
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|$
|1,318
|$
|1,293
|(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
|
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SEGMENT INFORMATION
|
(Unaudited)
|Intersegment
|In millions
|Engine
|Distribution
|Components
|Power Systems
|
Electrified Power (1)
|Total Segment
|
Eliminations(2)
|Total
|Three months ended July 1, 2018
|External sales
|$
|2,050
|$
|1,988
|$
|1,402
|$
|691
|$
|1
|$
|6,132
|$
|—
|$
|6,132
|Intersegment sales
|646
|6
|485
|555
|—
|1,692
|(1,692
|)
|—
|Total sales
|2,696
|1,994
|1,887
|1,246
|1
|7,824
|(1,692
|)
|6,132
|Research, development and engineering expenses
|76
|5
|62
|60
|16
|219
|—
|219
|Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
|67
|11
|14
|18
|—
|110
|—
|110
|Interest income
|3
|3
|2
|2
|—
|10
|—
|10
|Segment EBITDA
|362
|145
|237
|186
|
(21
|
)
|909
|(12
|)
|897
|Depreciation and amortization (3)
|47
|27
|47
|32
|1
|154
|—
|154
|EBITDA as a percentage of total sales
|13.4
|%
|7.3
|%
|12.6
|%
|14.9
|%
|NM
|11.6
|%
|14.6
|%
|Three months ended July 2, 2017
|External sales
|$
|1,711
|$
|1,716
|$
|1,064
|$
|587
|$
|—
|$
|5,078
|$
|—
|$
|5,078
|Intersegment sales
|596
|6
|390
|430
|—
|1,422
|(1,422
|)
|—
|Total sales
|2,307
|1,722
|1,454
|1,017
|—
|6,500
|(1,422
|)
|5,078
|Research, development and engineering expenses
|63
|4
|58
|50
|—
|175
|—
|175
|Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
|56
|13
|15
|14
|—
|98
|—
|98
|Interest income
|2
|1
|1
|1
|—
|5
|—
|5
|Segment EBITDA
|323
|127
|228
|90
|—
|768
|(4
|)
|764
|Depreciation and amortization (3)
|46
|31
|38
|29
|—
|144
|—
|144
|EBITDA as a percentage of total sales
|14.0
|%
|7.4
|%
|15.7
|%
|8.8
|%
|
—
|
%
|11.8
|%
|15.0
|%
|“NM” – not meaningful information
|
(1)
|
|We formed the Electrified Power Segment effective January 1, 2018. Our Electrified Power segment provides fully electric and hybrid powertrain solutions along with innovative components and subsystems to serve all our markets as they adopt electrification, meeting the needs of our original equipment manufacturer partners and end customers.
|
(2)
|
|Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended July 1, 2018 and July 2, 2017.
|
(3)
|
|Depreciation and amortization as shown on a segment basis excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income as “Interest expense.” A portion of depreciation expense is included in “Research, development and engineering expenses” above.
|
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SEGMENT INFORMATION
|
(Unaudited)
|Intersegment
|In millions
|Engine
|Distribution
|Components
|Power Systems
|
Electrified Power (1)
|Total Segment
|
Eliminations(2)
|Total
|Six months ended July 1, 2018
|External sales
|$
|3,863
|$
|3,835
|$
|2,715
|$
|1,286
|$
|3
|$
|11,702
|$
|—
|$
|11,702
|Intersegment sales
|1,279
|12
|925
|1,034
|—
|3,250
|
(3,250
|
)
|
|—
|Total sales
|5,142
|3,847
|3,640
|2,320
|3
|14,952
|
(3,250
|
)
|11,702
|Research, development and engineering expenses
|155
|10
|124
|117
|23
|429
|—
|429
|Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
|134
|24
|30
|37
|—
|225
|—
|225
|Interest income
|5
|5
|3
|4
|—
|17
|—
|17
|Segment EBITDA
|648
|268
|464
|328
|
(31
|
)
|1,677
|
(80
|
)
|1,597
|Depreciation and amortization (3)
|96
|54
|93
|62
|2
|307
|—
|307
|EBITDA as a percentage of total sales
|12.6
|%
|7.0
|%
|12.7
|%
|14.1
|%
|NM
|11.2
|%
|13.6
|%
|Six months ended July 2, 2017
|External sales
|$
|3,168
|$
|3,353
|$
|2,044
|$
|1,102
|$
|—
|$
|9,667
|$
|
—
|$
|9,667
|Intersegment sales
|1,162
|14
|754
|797
|—
|2,727
|
(2,727
|
)
|—
|Total sales
|4,330
|3,367
|2,798
|1,899
|—
|12,394
|
(2,727
|
)
|9,667
|Research, development and engineering expenses
|117
|8
|108
|100
|—
|333
|—
|333
|Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
|128
|24
|28
|26
|—
|206
|—
|206
|Interest income
|3
|2
|1
|1
|—
|7
|—
|7
|Segment EBITDA
|596
|257
|444
|175
|—
|1,472
|
(3
|
)
|
1,469
|Depreciation and amortization (3)
|90
|61
|75
|57
|—
|283
|—
|283
|EBITDA as a percentage of total sales
|13.8
|%
|7.6
|%
|15.9
|%
|9.2
|%
|
—
|
%
|11.9
|
%
|15.2
|%
|“NM” – not meaningful information
|
(1)
|We formed the Electrified Power Segment effective January 1, 2018. Our Electrified Power segment provides fully electric and hybrid powertrain solutions along with innovative components and subsystems to serve all our markets as they adopt electrification, meeting the needs of our original equipment manufacturer partners and end customers.
|
(2)
|
|Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the six months ended July 1, 2018 and July 2, 2017.
|
(3)
|
|
Depreciation and amortization as shown on a segment basis excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income as “Interest expense.” The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs was $1 million for both six month periods ended July 1, 2018 and July 2, 2017. A portion of depreciation expense is included in “Research, development and engineering expenses” above.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
A reconciliation of our segment information to the corresponding amounts in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income is shown in the table below:
|
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|July 1,
|July 2,
|July 1,
|July 2,
|In millions
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Total EBITDA
|$
|897
|$
|764
|$
|1,597
|$
|1,469
|Less:
|Depreciation and amortization
|154
|144
|307
|283
|Interest expense
|28
|21
|52
|39
|Income before income taxes
|$
|715
|$
|599
|$
|1,238
|$
|1,147
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA
(Unaudited)
EQUITY, ROYALTY AND INTEREST INCOME FROM INVESTEES
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for the reporting periods was as follows:
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|July 1,
|July 2,
|July 1,
|July 2,
|In millions
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Manufacturing entities
|Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co., Ltd.
|$
|24
|$
|22
|$
|45
|$
|55
|Dongfeng Cummins Engine Company, Ltd.
|17
|19
|34
|41
|Chongqing Cummins Engine Company, Ltd.
|15
|10
|32
|19
|Cummins Westport, Inc.
|6
|4
|12
|5
|Dongfeng Cummins Emission Solutions Co., Ltd.
|4
|4
|9
|7
|All other manufacturers
|24
|19
|49
|39
|Distribution entities
|Komatsu Cummins Chile, Ltda.
|6
|8
|13
|15
|Cummins share of net income
|96
|86
|194
|181
|Royalty and interest income
|14
|12
|31
|25
|Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
|$
|110
|$
|98
|$
|225
|$
|206
PENSIONS AND OTHER POSTRETIREMENT BENEFITS
On January 1, 2018, we retroactively adopted the new accounting standard related to the presentation of pension and other postretirement benefit costs, which resulted in the adjustment of prior period balances in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income by the following amounts:
|Favorable / (Unfavorable)
|2017
|2016
|In millions
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Total
|Cost of sales
|$
|4
|$
|2
|$
|2
|$
|2
|$
|10
|$
|6
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(10
|)
|(10
|)
|(9
|)
|(10
|)
|(39
|)
|(53
|)
|Research, development and engineering expenses (1)
|—
|(1
|)
|—
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|(1
|)
|Total change in operating income
|(6
|)
|(9
|)
|(7
|)
|(9
|)
|(31
|)
|(48
|)
|Other non operating income, net
|6
|9
|7
|9
|31
|48
|Total change in income before income taxes
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
ENGINE SYSTEM CAMPAIGN ACCRUAL
During 2017, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) selected certain of our pre-2013 model year engine systems for additional emissions testing. Some of these engine systems failed CARB and EPA tests as a result of degradation of an aftertreatment component. We recorded charges of $36 million to cost of sales in our Consolidated Statements of Income during 2017 for the then expected cost of field campaigns to repair some of these engine systems. We concluded based upon additional emission testing performed, and further discussions with the EPA and CARB in the first quarter of 2018, that the field campaigns should be expanded to include a larger population of our engine systems that are subject to the aftertreatment component degradation, including our model years 2010 through 2015. As a result, we recorded an additional charge of $187 million, or $0.87 per share, to cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income ($94 million recorded in the Components segment and $93 million in the Engine segment) in the first quarter of 2018.
In the second quarter of 2018, we reached agreement with the CARB and EPA regarding our plans to address the affected populations. In finalizing our plans, we have increased the number of systems to be addressed through hardware replacement compared to our assumptions last quarter. As a result of this agreement and considering that the hardware replacement solution is a higher cost approach than that previously assumed on some of the engine systems, we recorded an additional charge of $181 million, or $0.85 per share, to cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income ($91 millionrecorded in the Engine segment and $90 million in the Components segment) in the second quarter of 2018. With the additional charge in the second quarter of 2018, the total accrual related to this matter is $404 million, which represents our best estimate of the cost to execute the campaigns. The campaigns will launch in phases across the affected population and are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2018 with a projection to be substantially completed by December 31, 2020.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL MEASURES THAT SUPPLEMENT GAAP
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures – Earnings before interest, income taxes, noncontrolling interests, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
Effective January 1, 2018, we use EBITDA as a primary basis for the Chief Operating Decision Maker to evaluate the performance of each of our operating segments and our consolidated results. It is also a component in measuring our variable compensation programs. We believe EBITDA is a useful measure for our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard for financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. Our 2017 and 2016 EBITDA measures, as restated, were as follows:
|Power
|Total
|Intersegment
|In millions
|Engine
|Distribution
|Components
|Systems
|Segment
|Eliminations
|Total
|2017
|Q1
|$
|273
|$
|130
|$
|216
|$
|85
|$
|704
|$
|1
|$
|705
|Q2
|323
|127
|228
|90
|768
|(4
|)
|764
|Q3
|276
|120
|259
|111
|766
|22
|788
|Q4
|271
|123
|214
|125
|733
|36
|769
|2017 Total
|$
|1,143
|$
|500
|$
|917
|$
|411
|$
|2,971
|$
|55
|$
|3,026
|2016 Total
|$
|849
|$
|508
|$
|774
|$
|378
|$
|2,509
|$
|17
|$
|2,526
EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Below is a reconciliation of “Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.” to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods:
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|July 1,
|July 2,
|July 1,
|July 2,
|In millions
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.
|$
|545
|$
|424
|$
|870
|$
|820
|Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. as a percentage of net sales
|8.9
|%
|8.3
|%
|7.4
|%
|
|
8.5
|%
|Add:
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|9
|17
|9
|
|
26
|Consolidated net income
|554
|441
|879
|
|
846
|Add:
|Interest expense
|28
|21
|52
|
|
39
|Income tax expense
|161
|158
|359
|
|
301
|Depreciation and amortization
|154
|144
|307
|
|
283
|EBITDA
|$
|897
|$
|764
|$
|1,597
|$
|1,469
|EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
|14.6
|%
|15.0
|%
|13.6
|%
|
|
15.2
|%
|Add: Engine system campaign charge
|181
|—
|368
|
|
—
|EBITDA, excluding engine system campaign charge
|$
|1,078
|$
|764
|$
|1,965
|$
|1,469
|EBITDA, excluding engine system campaign charge, as a percentage of net sales
|17.6
|%
|15.0
|%
|16.8
|%
|
|
15.2
|%
Net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding discrete tax items
We believe these are useful measures of our operating performance for the periods presented as they illustrate our operating performance without regard to special items including tax adjustments. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for GAAP and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. This should be considered supplemental data. The following table reconciles net income attributable to Cummins Inc. to net income attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding discrete tax items for the following periods:
|Three months ended
|July 1, 2018
|July 2, 2017
|In millions
|Net Income
|Diluted EPS
|Net Income
|Diluted EPS
|Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.
|$
|545
|$
|3.32
|$
|424
|$
|2.53
|Add:
|Discrete tax items
|(4
|)
|(0.03
|)
|—
|—
|Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding discrete tax items
|$
|541
|$
|3.29
|
|$
|424
|$
|2.53
|Six months ended
|July 1, 2018
|July 2, 2017
|In millions
|Net Income
|Diluted EPS
|Net Income
|Diluted EPS
|Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.
|$
|870
|$
|5.27
|$
|820
|$
|4.88
|Add:
|Discrete tax items
|74
|0.45
|—
|—
|Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding discrete tax items
|$
|944
|$
|5.72
|$
|820
|$
|4.88
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS UNIT SALES DATA
(Unaudited)
Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification
Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows:
|2018
|In millions
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|YTD
|Heavy-duty truck
|$
|815
|$
|920
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|1,735
|Medium-duty truck and bus
|692
|777
|—
|—
|1,469
|Light-duty automotive
|402
|444
|—
|—
|846
|Off-highway
|537
|555
|—
|—
|1,092
|Total sales
|$
|2,446
|$
|2,696
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|5,142
|2017
|In millions
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|YTD
|Heavy-duty truck
|$
|620
|$
|714
|$
|776
|$
|730
|$
|2,840
|Medium-duty truck and bus
|544
|701
|625
|643
|2,513
|Light-duty automotive
|423
|429
|452
|423
|1,727
|Off-highway
|436
|463
|483
|491
|1,873
|Total sales
|$
|2,023
|$
|2,307
|$
|2,336
|$
|2,287
|$
|8,953
Unit shipments by engine classification (including unit shipments to Power Systems and off-highway engine units included in their respective classification) were as follows:
|2018
|Units
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|YTD
|Heavy-duty
|26,600
|32,000
|
—
|
—
|58,600
|Medium-duty
|74,000
|83,500
|
—
|
—
|157,500
|Light-duty
|61,900
|68,500
|
—
|
—
|130,400
|Total units
|162,500
|184,000
|
—
|—
|346,500
|2017
|Units
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|YTD
|Heavy-duty
|19,200
|24,100
|28,100
|24,500
|95,900
|Medium-duty
|60,300
|71,600
|68,500
|67,700
|268,100
|Light-duty
|63,100
|65,600
|66,300
|62,500
|257,500
|Total units
|142,600
|161,300
|162,900
|154,700
|621,500
Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line
Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows:
|2018
|In millions
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|YTD
|Parts
|$
|808
|$
|817
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|1,625
|Engines
|367
|461
|—
|—
|828
|Service
|352
|370
|—
|—
|722
|Power generation
|326
|346
|—
|—
|672
|Total sales
|$
|1,853
|$
|1,994
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|3,847
|2017
|In millions
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|YTD
|Parts
|$
|745
|$
|759
|$
|768
|$
|768
|$
|3,040
|Engines
|275
|314
|342
|438
|1,369
|Service
|319
|320
|326
|347
|1,312
|Power generation
|306
|329
|317
|385
|1,337
|Total sales
|$
|1,645
|$
|1,722
|$
|1,753
|$
|1,938
|$
|7,058
Component Segment Sales by Business
Sales for our Components segment by product line were as follows:
|2018
|In millions
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|YTD
|Emission solutions
|$
|775
|$
|841
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|1,616
|Turbo technologies
|340
|355
|—
|—
|695
|Filtration
|320
|324
|—
|—
|644
|Electronics and fuel systems
|201
|226
|—
|—
|427
|Automated transmissions
|117
|141
|—
|—
|258
|Total sales
|$
|1,753
|$
|1,887
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|3,640
|2017
|In millions
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|YTD
|Emission solutions
|$
|616
|$
|674
|$
|696
|$
|689
|$
|2,675
|Turbo technologies
|287
|307
|297
|288
|1,179
|Filtration
|277
|291
|287
|298
|1,153
|Electronics and fuel systems
|164
|182
|184
|188
|718
|Automated transmissions
|—
|—
|69
|95
|164
|Total sales
|$
|1,344
|$
|1,454
|$
|1,533
|$
|1,558
|$
|5,889
Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line
Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows:
|2018
|In millions
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|YTD
|Power generation
|$
|571
|$
|666
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|1,237
|Industrial
|414
|483
|—
|—
|897
|Generator technologies
|89
|97
|—
|—
|186
|Total sales
|$
|1,074
|$
|1,246
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|2,320
|2017
|In millions
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|YTD
|Power generation
|$
|526
|$
|570
|$
|580
|$
|629
|$
|2,305
|Industrial
|275
|353
|385
|386
|1,399
|Generator technologies
|81
|94
|91
|88
|354
|Total sales
|$
|882
|$
|1,017
|$
|1,056
|$
|1,103
|$
|4,058
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.