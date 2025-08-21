CSP recongizes six facilities for excellence in Environmental, Health and Safety

CSP today announced the winners of its annual Environmental, Health and Safety (EH&S) Awards program

CSP today announced the winners of its annual Environmental, Health and Safety (EH&S) Awards program. The 2024 winners are:

EH&S Sustainability Awards Lenoir, North Carolina (6-time winner) Sarepta, Louisiana (5-time winner) Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico (5-time winner) Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico

Most Improved EH&S Program – Van Wert, Ohio

Best EH&S Program, large facility – Grabill, Indiana

Now in its 10th year, CSP’s EH&S Awards Program is a performance-based recognition program that acknowledges facilities for their commitment to employee safety, the environment, the communities in which they operate, and overall EH&S program excellence. The winning facilities were selected from CSP’s 15 locations in North America, based on the following criteria:

EH&S Sustainability Award – This top award is given only to facilities that achieve and then sustain world-class EH&S practices and results for a minimum of three consecutive years. These facilities exemplify CSP’s values by focusing on protecting the health and safety of employees and reducing environmental impact. Facilities earning this award have achieved sustained excellence through the integration of EH&S management into business operations.

Most Improved EH&S Program Award – Exemplifies significant improvement in EH&S performance year-over-year.

Best EH&S Program Award – This award recognizes plants that have successfully embedded EH&S as a core value, integrating it into every aspect of work, and demonstrating a commitment to worker safety and continuous performance improvement.

To be eligible for any of the award categories, nominated programs must demonstrate:

Reduction in workplace hazards

Increase in near miss reporting

No significant injuries

Exceptional audit performance

Implementation of job safety improvements

No chemical spills or releases to the environment

No enforcement actions during the year to the time of the award announcement

“People are our most valuable resource, which means we must be laser-focused on the health and safety of our employees, while at the same time being good stewards of the environment,” said CEO Brad Tolley. “I want to be sure every employee goes home safely after every shift, and that we achieve our goal of zero injuries across the board.”

“To ensure the health and safety of our employees, safety must become part of our culture. Because any workplace injury is one too many,” said Dina Graham, vice president, Environmental Legal Affairs, Health, Safety and Sustainability. “These winning facilities have fully integrated EH&S processes into their culture, demonstrating excellence with high near miss reporting, outstanding audit performance, monthly Safety Committee participation and an overall adherence to safety rules. Congratulations to all for their significant safety achievements.”

SOURCE: CSP