Crystal Valentine, VP Technology Strategy, MapR Technologies confirmed for Connected Car California

Crystal Valentine, VP Technology Strategy, MapR Technologies, has been confirmed for Connected Car California.

Valentine, PhD, has nearly two decades’ experience in big data research and practice. A former professor of computer science at Amherst College, she is the author of several academic publications in the areas of big data, algorithms, and high-performance computing, and holds a patent for Extreme Virtual Memory. She has consulted extensively with Fortune 500 companies to design and implement high-throughput, mission-critical applications and with equity investors as a technical expert on competing technologies and market trends.

About Connected Car California

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Connected Car California is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car California will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car California takes place on 26 April 2018 at the Santa Clara Marriott, California.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-california/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

