Crossovers highlight November sales as American Honda continues to manage industry supply issues

- American Honda auto sales totaled 85,055 units due to limited inventory of key Honda and Acura models
- Honda HR-V sets 10th straight monthly sales mark, establishing a new annual sales record in just 11 months
- CR-V tops 20,000 units with record hybrid sales; Ridgeline posts best November in five years
- Honda electrified vehicles set a new November record and are on pace to surpass 100,000 units for the year
- Demand for all-new Civic remains extremely high with very low supply limiting sales
- Acura brand sales top 9,300 units with low supply slowing the hot-selling MDX flagship
- Acura RDX tops lineup in November with nearly 4,000 units, as refreshed 2022 model begins sales
- Acura TLX Type S demand remains strong and continues to represent a quarter of TLX sales
