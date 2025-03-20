Create Karma 2025: A vision for the future

Karma Automotive recently hosted Create Karma 2025, an event that brought together industry innovators, educators, civic and business leaders to discuss the future of automotive technology and its transformative impact on Southern California

Leadership in technology and career pathways

At the event, Karma Automotive highlighted its leadership in advancing cutting-edge technologies such as AI and Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV). The company also unveiled its strategy for creating career pathways for Southern California youth, collaborating with various partners to develop the workforce of tomorrow.

World premiere of Karma Amaris

A major highlight of Create Karma 2025 was the world premiere of the Karma Amaris, a next-generation Extended-Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) performance coupe. This stunning vehicle represents the future of automotive innovation and design.

Community, technology, and experience

Create Karma 2025 was divided into three chapters:

Community: Karma announced the Clean Transportation Technology Collaborative, a partnership aimed at accelerating career pathways and job creation in the automotive, software, and clean energy sectors. Partners include CerraCap Venture, Inland Southern California United Way, Orange County Business Council, San Diego State University, Sustain SoCal, UC Irvine, and UC Riverside. Technology: In collaboration with Intel Automotive, Karma is developing SDVs that will revolutionize manufacturing and driving experiences. The event showcased the progress of these joint development activities, emphasizing the potential of AI. Experience: Karma Automotive premiered its next-generation EREV vehicle, the Karma Amaris, alongside the 3rd Generation Karma Revero and Revero Invictus. The event also spotlighted upcoming ultra-luxury EVs, including the Karma Kaveya super-coupe, and provided insights into the brand’s design philosophy and vision for performance and sustainability.

A platform for innovation

Marques McCammon, President of Karma Automotive, emphasized that Create Karma is more than just an event to unveil new products. It is a platform to bring the industry, partners, and community together to spark new ideas and contribute to the future of Southern California.

Create Karma 2025 showcased Karma Automotive’s commitment to innovation, community engagement, and sustainable development, setting the stage for a brighter future in the automotive industry.

SOURCE: Karma Automotive