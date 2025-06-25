Cox Automotive forecast: New-vehicle sales in June slow from accelerated spring pace; Second quarter sales to finish higher year over year, as large automakers gain share

June new-vehicle sales, when announced next week, are expected to show a market slowing from the spring’s tariff-induced sales surge

June new-vehicle sales, when announced next week, are expected to show a market slowing from the spring’s tariff-induced sales surge. The SAAR, or seasonally adjusted annual rate, is expected to fall to a pace of 15.3 million, down from May’s 15.6 million level and significantly behind March and April’s 17.5 million average sales pace. Second-quarter new-vehicle sales in the U.S. are forecast to be higher year over year by 1.7%, thanks to healthy results early in the quarter.

New-vehicle sales volume in June, the final month of Q2, is expected to decline more than 6% from last year and 15% from last month. However, June has only 24 selling days, two fewer than last year and three fewer than last month, so lower sales volumes are anticipated.

June 2025 new-vehicle sales forecast

“The sales forecast is showing a cooler market in June, as consumers face tighter inventory levels and reluctance on the part of most dealers to add big discounts,” noted Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive. “Much of the pull-ahead demand that fired up sales in April and May has now been satiated, so consumer demand is expected to be weaker in the coming months. Buyers are very price-sensitive right now. As more tariffed products replace existing inventory over the summer, prices are expected to trend higher, leading to slower sales in the coming months.”

Q2 2025 new-vehicle sales forecast

Cox Automotive is forecasting Q2 2025 new-vehicle sales to climb year over year by 1.7%, as a result of a strong market in April and the first part of May. With sales volume forecast at 4.18 million, Q2 sales will also finish higher than Q1, when 3.92 million units were sold. However, with more selling days in Q2, the Q2 SAAR of 16.1 million is below the Q1 SAAR of 16.4 million, another sign of a slowing new-vehicle market. Sales in the first half of 2025 are forecast to finish above year-ago levels.

With stronger-than-expected sales in the early part of Q2 now in the books, Cox Automotive is increasing its baseline forecast to 15.7 million, a slight increase from the forecast of 15.6 million established at the end of Q1. The new, full-year sales forecast of 15.7 million represents a slight decline from full-year results in 2024 and is down from Cox Automotive’s initial 2025 forecast of 16.3 million.

Q2 2025 new-vehicle sales forecast

“The big winner in the first half of 2025 has to be General Motors,” added Chesbrough. “Despite all the challenges, GM’s sales are expected to finish above 1.4 million units, up more than 12% from last year. Double-digit growth across all GM brands fueled the success. Hyundai, too, had a strong first half and is expected to improve further this year.”

One trend emerging in 2025 is the strength of the largest automakers. The five biggest by volume – General Motors, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Honda – are all expected to see notable market share growth this year, while smaller or more specialized brands or companies are losing share or, at best, treading water in this market.

SOURCE: Cox Automotive