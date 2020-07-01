COVID-19: ACEA letter to Commissioner Breton

The shutdown of production and sales imposed by member states to fight Covid‐19 has caused a significant build‐up of stocks at automobile manufacturers, importers and dealers. These vehicles meet current emission standards but not the new standards that will enter into force in the coming months. The President of ACEA addressed a letter on this topic to Commissioner Breton to seek support in order to avoid having to stockpile newly-produced vehicles or to stop production.

The letter can be found here.

SOURCE: ACEA