Covestro inaugurates new production line and launches new Desmopan®UP TPU series for Paint Protection Film in the automotive and wind sector

New production line started in Taiwan to produce high performance TPU suited for Paint Protection Film (PPF) grades

German materials manufacturer Covestro inaugurated a new production line for high-performance Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs) that will be used for production of paint protection films (PPF). The new line is located at the company’s existing site in Changhua, Taiwan. The investment and the expansion of its production capacities for high-performance Thermoplastic Polyurethanes at the site had been announced in 2022.

At the inauguration of the new line, the company also launched its new Desmopan®UP TPU series. UP stands for “Ultimate Protection”. The series offers high durability, adaptability and aesthetics, protecting automotive surface coatings from harsh environmental conditions. The material can also be used to protect wind blades or screens of smart devices.

“We are convinced that our customers and the TPU market enquire not just materials suppliers, but partners to jointly develop solutions. We at Covestro have the capabilities to be such a partner,” says Dr. Andrea Maier-Richter, Head of TPU at Covestro. “We strive to collaborate with our customers and along the value chain to unlock the potential of Desmopan®UP and meet the growth ambitions of core industries such as automotive and wind.”

The global PPF market is projected to grow steadily until 2030, with the Asia-Pacific region accounting for the largest share of the overall market. The expected growth in that region in turn is driven in large part by the growth of the chinese market. At the same time, North America and Europe are showing solid growth projections as well.

The high interest in the material stems mostly from increasing attention of vehicle owners to the aesthetic condition of vehicles and particularly their surfaces. TPU is a performance benchmark in PPF for quality, long-term aesthetics and surface integrity. Covestro is one of the biggest international suppliers of TPU resins for PPF production.

“We are really excited to start our new production line and launch the new Desmopan®UP series to meet the increasing demand for high-performance PPF in the Asia-Pacific region and around the world,” says Lisa Ketelsen, Head of TPU in the Asia-Pacific region. “This is a perfect example of how Covestro is committed to providing our customers with innovative, high-performance solutions to meet emerging challenges. In addition to this, we can also further develop our product range together with our customers thanks to our local R&D capabilities.”

In PPF, the choice of materials and its formulation play a decisive role. Covestro has put years of research into formulation and advanced manufacturing technologies to build the basis for the Desmopan®UP-based TPUs for PPF. It provides superior UV durability, excellent hydrolysis and chemical resistance, as well as outstanding optical clarity. This ensures long-lasting performance, weather resistance, and impact resistance. In addition, Desmopan®UP allows PPF to adapt to the complex designs and surfaces of different vehicles quickly and easily.

SOURCE: Covestro