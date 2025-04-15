Covestro contributes to automotive circularity with materials recycled from end-of-life headlamps

Materials manufacturer Covestro has introduced a new line of post-consumer recycled (PCR) polycarbonates made from end-of-life automotive headlamps, marking another milestone in closing the loop for automotive materials. Developed through a joint program initiated by the German federal enterprise GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit), with Volkswagen and NIO as key partners, these TÜV Rheinland-certified grades contain 50 percent recycled content and are now commercially available for new automotive applications. Volkswagen and NIO are already validating the material for potential use in future vehicle designs.

“This new line of polycarbonate represents a significant step in supporting the automotive industry’s transformation towards a circular future,” said Lily Wang, Global Head of the Engineering Plastics Business Entity at Covestro. “By offering high-quality PCR materials derived from end-of-life headlamps, we’re enabling our customers to meet increasingly stringent regulatory requirements while contributing to closed-loop recycling of automotive plastics.”

Under this initiative, Covestro has been collaborating with partners, including Chinese recycler Ausell and leading automakers, to establish closed-loop pathways for high-value plastics from end-of-life vehicles (ELVs). This program focuses on strengthening recycling processes and establishing reliable supply chains for high-quality recycled materials from automotive waste streams. Through this partnership, Covestro and its value chain allies have developed practical solutions for collecting and mechanically processing end-of-life headlamps into high-quality PCR grades suitable for a range of automotive applications.

“This partnership underscores the importance of cross-sector collaboration in driving the circular economy forward,” said Martin Hansen, Regional Director of GIZ in East Asia. “By bringing together key industry players, we are not only creating viable solutions for recycling high-value plastics from end-of-life vehicles but also fostering innovation that supports a sustainable, closed-loop material flow in the automotive industry.”

The introduction of these new PCR grades comes at a critical time as the automotive industry, one of the most resource-intensive sectors, faces increasing environmental challenges and regulatory pressures. The EU’s End-of-Life Vehicle Directive, which sets recycling targets, along with China’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program and growing sustainability requirements in key global markets, are pushing automotive manufacturers worldwide to seek innovative and sustainable material solutions that comply with evolving regulations.

Covestro’s new PCR grades meet the high-performance standards required for demanding automotive applications, offering excellent surface quality for superior aesthetics and adhering to strict Vehicle Interior Air Quality (VIAQ) requirements. This combination of sustainable content and premium performance empowers automotive manufacturers to meet both regulatory demands and environmental goals without compromising on product quality.

As part of its broader commitment to sustainability and the circular economy, Covestro continues to expand its portfolio of recycled-content materials. In recent years, the company has introduced PCR polycarbonates with up to 90 percent recycled content, and opened its first dedicated mechanical recycling compounding line for polycarbonates in Shanghai. Last year, it introduced a new range of polycarbonates based on chemically recycled, attributed material from post-consumer waste via mass balance for the first time.