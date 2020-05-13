Coverage of New Vehicle Limited and Audi Certified pre-owned Limited Warranties extended by three months for warranties expiring between March and May

Audi of America (AoA) today announced additional measures to help customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vehicles with a New Vehicle Limited Warranty or Certified pre-owned Limited Warranty set to expire between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020, will have warranty coverage extended by three months to allow customers to have their Audi vehicle warranty work completed under warranty.

The three-month extension will benefit owners of new and certified-pre-owned vehicles whose warranty is set to expire between March and May 2020, thus giving owners additional peace of mind during unprecedented times. For example, if the limited warranty would have otherwise expired on April 20, it will be extended until July 20. The extension is automatic and requires no action by the owner. If New Vehicle Limited Warranty or Certified pre-owned Limited Warranty expire due to mileage rather than time, no extension will be provided.

“We are continuing to support our customers during this time of uncertainty”, said Jamie Dennis, Senior Vice President, Product Quality, Technical Service and After Sales for Audi of America. “We want to ensure peace of mind for our customers and this is one small step to offer support where it may be needed.”

Audi and Audi Financial Services also announced an extension to customer payment relief options put in place as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The program remains in place through June 1. Customers are strongly encouraged to access and manage their account online 24/7 to request payment assistance or to extend their maturing lease agreement. Visit https://www.audiusa.com/myaudi/finance for more information.

SOURCE: Audi of America