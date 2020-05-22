Country’s first petrol BS6 compliant LCV, Maruti Suzuki Super Carry introduced in BS6 S-CNG

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced the launch of BS6 compliant S-CNG variant of Super Carry. The launch is aligned to the Company’s Mission Green Million announced at Auto Expo 2020. Aptly called ‘Tarakki Ka Dumdaar Sathi’ for its business viability, Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is the first light commercial vehicle to upgrade to BS6 engine.

Venturing into green mobility with introduction of CNG vehicles in 2010, Maruti Suzuki today offers an unmatched array of green vehicles. Having already sold one million green vehicles (including CNG, Smart Hybrid vehicles), Maruti Suzuki, under its ‘Mission Green Million’, aims to sell the next one million green vehicles in the next couple of years, spearheading their mass adoption across the country.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “With over 56,000 units sold through the 320+ strong Maruti Suzuki Commercial Channel network, Super Carry has been consistently outperforming the mini-truck segment. Especially conceptualized for small commercial vehicle segment user, Super Carry offers best-in-segment power, enhanced comfort, superior quality and versatile deck. The Super Carry has helped businesses enhance their profitability, a testimony borne by the fact that the model became the second highest selling within just two years of launch. The bi-fuel S-CNG variant has been accepted very well in the Small commercial vehicle market and already contributes around 8% to the Super Carry sales. The introduction of the competitively priced BS6 compliant S-CNG variant coupled with the Government’s renewed focus on CNG fuel availability will further strengthen the Super Carry brand.”

He added, “With the Mission Green Million, we have further strengthened our resolve to increase our green vehicle portfolio.”

Country’s first 4-cylinder powered mini-truck commercial vehicle Super Carry, delivers 48KW@6000rpm of Power and 85NM@3000rpm of Torque ensuring smooth pickup. It comes with an array of safety and convenience features like reverse parking sensor, seat belt reminder, lockable glove box and a large loading deck. Super Carry is the only LCV in the country with a dual fuel S-CNG variant with a 5L Petrol tank, for on-road assurance.

Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030. The Government is working to rapidly increase CNG fuel pumps network in the country. There has been a phenomenal growth of 56% in new CNG station additions in last year. Despite COVID 19, a total of 477 stations were added last year, against the previous 5 year average of 156 stations

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system. Vehicles are factory fitted, and specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki