Counterpoint Research: HERE location platform remains “undisputed” leader

HERE mapping platform “best” in the industry with company’s developer offering, analytics and location intelligence ranking above competition

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – HERE Technologies was named by Counterpoint Research as the “undisputed leader” in location based services. The 2018 Counterpoint Research Location Ecosystems Update compared 16 location platform vendors, including Google, TomTom and Mapbox.

“This is a strong showing for HERE, with Counterpoint recognizing our progress in strengthening our developer offering, analytics and location intelligence capabilities,” said Peter Kürpick, Chief Platform Officer at HERE Technologies.

Last week, HERE announced a new pricing plan for its platform, including a freemium option, making it even easier for developers around the world to use the most comprehensive set of mapping and location-based APIs and SDKs on the market.

HERE is a privately held company backed by several investors: Audi, BMW, Bosch, Continental, Daimler, Intel and Pioneer. The company maintains the world’s largest standard and high-definition (HD) mapping and location platform, which is used extensively across industries to efficiently move goods, people and services.

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, businesses and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and www.here.com

