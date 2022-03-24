Corvette celebrates milestone with 70th anniversary edition

2023 marks the 70th anniversary of Corvette, the longest running nameplate of any car on the road today

2023 marks the 70th anniversary of Corvette, the longest running nameplate of any car on the road today. For eight generations, Corvette has pushed the boundaries of technology, performance and style while remaining an attainable cultural icon.

The 2023 model year Corvette Stingray and Corvette Z06 will celebrate this milestone with a special 70th Anniversary Edition package.

“Passion for Corvette runs deep at Chevrolet and this anniversary is extra special because of the excitement and sales success we’ve achieved with the eighth generation of America’s iconic sportscar,” said Steve Majoros, vice president, Chevrolet marketing. “Even after 70 years, Corvette still makes hearts race and kids dream of the open road.”

70th Anniversary Edition Corvettes will stand out in one of two exterior colors unique to this package – an all-new White Pearl Metallic Tri-coat or Carbon Flash Metallic. Optional stripes are available in complementing colors – Satin Gray with the White Pearl Metallic Tri-coat and Satin Black with the Carbon Flash Metallic.

The 70th Anniversary Edition Corvettes feature distinct wheels with commemorative wheel center caps. While Stingray and Z06 each have separate wheel designs, the wheels share a similar dark finish and Edge Red stripe.

Inside the cockpit, drivers will find two-tone Ceramic leather GT2 or Competition Sport seats, red stitching throughout, red seatbelts, and sueded microfiber seat inserts and steering wheel.

Additional content includes:

70th Anniversary Edition exterior badging, including special Corvette crossflags

Anniversary Edition exterior badging, including special Corvette crossflags Edge Red brake calipers

70th Anniversary Edition logo on seats, steering wheel and sill plates

Anniversary Edition logo on seats, steering wheel and sill plates Rear bumper protector and trunk cover

Custom luggage set with red stitching and 70th Anniversary Edition logo

70th Anniversary Edition Stingray coupes will also include an Edge Red engine cover.

The 70th Anniversary Edition package will be available when production starts later this year on 2023 Corvette Stingray 3LT and Z06 3LZ coupe and convertible models. The 2023 Corvette Z06 visualizer, live on Chevrolet.com, now includes the 70th Anniversary Edition package.

All 2023 Corvettes, including those not equipped with the 70th Anniversary Edition package, will feature a commemorative 70th anniversary interior plaque located on the center speaker grille and a graphic imprinted on the lower rear window.

Corvette is offering buyers more options in 2023 to make each vehicle bespoke and personalized, raising the number of choices to 14 available exterior colors and eight interior colors that allow for thousands of combinations.

America’s Supercar is raising the stakes for military families

The first-ever retail production mid-engine Corvette Z06 will be a 70th Anniversary Edition. VIN 001 of this highly anticipated special edition Corvette Z06 will cross the auction block at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, with proceeds benefitting Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit focused on building strong, stable and secure military families who can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they’ve worked hard to protect.

Since 2017, Chevrolet has been a proud supporter of Operation Homefront. Chevrolet has provided seven Silverado full-size trucks to the organization’s six regional offices and headquarters, and donated funding for services.

Legendary former Corvette Racing driver Oliver Gavin will drive the 2023 Corvette Z06 stand-in vehicle across the auction block for this special occasion.

SOURCE: Chevrolet