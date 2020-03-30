Corona aid: Audi donates 600,000 euros to hospitals at its sites in Germany

In times of the corona pandemic, the handing over of a donation also looks different. Today, Monday, March 30, 2020, Audi’s Board of Management Members Peter Kössler, responsible for Production and Logistics, and Wendelin Göbel, responsible for Human Resources, together with the “Doctor in Chief” at Audi Dr. Andreas Haller, Head of Audi’s Healthcare department, handed over a symbolic check to hospitals in the home regions of Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm – in virtual form of course. The Ingolstadt Hospital will receive 400,000 euros and the SLK Hospitals in Heilbronn will receive 200,000 euros. As a first step, Audi will also provide 10,000 medical masks for the Ingolstadt region and 5,000 masks for the Neckarsulm region in the next few days. In Ingolstadt, for example, they will be sent to a central coordinating body, the Disaster Control Management Group, which will then distribute the masks to hospitals, care homes, doctors in private practice and the public health system.

On the subject of the donation, Board of Management Member for Production Peter Kössler stated: “We receive enquiries from organizations in our home regions every day. It is a matter close to our heart to help in this difficult situation. As a first step, we have mainly sent medical equipment to hospitals and dialysis centers, and this donation is now a further step.” His colleague, Board of Management Member for Human Resources Wendelin Göbel, added: “With these donations, we want to send a signal of solidarity and social responsibility at our home sites in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm, and to thank all of the doctors, nurses and other staff of the social institutions and hospitals for their untiring efforts in this exceptional situation.”

SOURCE: Audi