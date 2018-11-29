Corolla Sport, equipped with latest Toyota Safety Sense, receives top “ASV+++” rating in JNCAP Preventive Safety Performance Assessment

Toyota announces today that its Corolla Sport, equipped with the latest Toyota Safety Sense preventive safety package and Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Parking Support Brakes (Stationary Objects), received the highest score in the JNCAP Preventive Safety Performance Assessment for the first half of 2018, gaining the top ranking of “ASV+++.”

The ASV+++ rank was newly established this fiscal year, symbolizing the highest possible rank. Adding to previous categories, the performance assessment now includes tests for a “collision damage mitigation brake system that detects pedestrians (at night with street lighting),” a “pedal-misapplication acceleration control device,” and “front lighting for high-performance driving.”

The Corolla Sport comes standard with the latest version of Toyota Safety Sense, featuring improved sensing functions and a pre-collision safety system that detects pedestrians during both the day and at night, as well as cyclists during the day. Additional safety functions are available as options, such as the Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Parking Support Brakes (Stationary Objects), which helps reduce and/or mitigate collision damage by detecting still objects such as glass and walls.

In Japan, approximately 70 percent of road accidents resulting in pedestrian fatalities occur at night6. To combat this, in January 2018 Toyota launched an updated version of its Toyota Safety Sense, featuring a pre-collision safety system that detects pedestrians at night. At present, in Japan Toyota Safety Sense is equipped as standard across a total of five7models; going forward, Toyota intends to increase the number of models fitted with this safety system.

Toyota is developing safer vehicles and technologies based on its Integrated Safety Management concept, an approach that gives direction to safety technology and vehicle development. Toyota is also pressing forward with measures that integrate people, vehicles, and the traffic environment to contribute to the elimination of traffic fatalities and injuries―the ultimate goal of a society of mobility.

SOURCE: Toyota