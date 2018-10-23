Corning reports third-quarter 2018 financial results and continued progress on strategy and capital allocation framework

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today announced results for its third-quarter 2018 ended Sept. 30, 2018.

News Summary:

· Excellent third-quarter results with year-over-year sales and profit growth in each of the company’s businesses

– GAAP and Core sales of $3 billion, up 15% and 16% respectively year over year

– GAAP EPS of $0.67, up 72% year over year

– Core EPS of $0.51, up 28% year over year

· All businesses contributed to strong third-quarter growth and margin expansion

– Highlights included year-over-year sales increases of 22% for Optical Communications; 19% for Environmental Technologies; and 23% for Specialty Materials

– Display Technologies sales and profits grew year over year as glass pricing remained moderate, reaching the important milestone of a mid-single-digit percentage decline year-over-year, and the Gen 10.5 capacity ramp continued successfully

– As expected, core gross margin expanded to 42%, a significant improvement over the first half of 2018 and last year; GAAP gross margin was 41%.

· Company now expects sales to exceed $11.3 billion for the full year and 42% gross margin in the fourth quarter as strength continues in all businesses

· Returned an additional $542 million to shareholders, raising total distributions to $11.4 billion since the Strategy & Capital Allocation Framework was announced in October 2015

“We had an excellent quarter, with 16% sales growth and 28% EPS growth,” said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman, chief executive officer, and president. “These results demonstrate a step change in our earnings power created by investments in innovation and capacity. Our annualized sales run rate now exceeds $12 billion, growth is accelerating, and our margins are expanding. Execution across the company is outstanding.”

Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework Progress

Corning’s Framework outlines the company’s 2016-2019 leadership priorities. Under the Framework, Corning plans to deliver more than $12.5 billion to shareholders while investing $10 billion in growth opportunities. Since the Framework was announced in October 2015, the company has returned $11.4 billion to shareholders, including $542 million in the third quarter.

Corning continues to make excellent progress on its focused portfolio objectives, keeping the company on track to fully achieve its Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework goals. Highlights of the company’s progress include:

· Increased customer commitments in Optical Communications that support accelerated capacity expansion and share growth; business continued to progress faster than expected toward goal of

$5 billion in annual sales by 2020

· Extended cover glass market leadership with successful launch and adoption of Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6, expanded use of Gorilla Glass for fronts and backs of devices, and innovations in wearables and other new device categories across the global mobile consumer electronics industry

· Sustained leadership in gasoline particulate filters and glass innovation to help auto manufacturers transform their industry

– Successfully partnered with majority of leading automakers to equip vehicles with gasoline particulate filters to meet European regulations now in effect; announced supply agreement with Changan Automobile, one of the largest Chinese automakers, for gasoline particulate filters to meet upcoming China regulations

– Strong alignment with efforts to make cars more connected, efficient, and autonomous resulted in increased pull for collaboration from leading OEMs, with Corning Gorilla Glass for Automotive having been awarded more than 50 platforms globally to date

· Increased shipments of Corning Valor® Glass threefold over last year as multiple customers pursue trials for certification of Valor Glass

· Delivered stable returns in Display: extended market leadership and exceeded display glass market growth with successful ramp of Gen 10.5 facility; pricing continued to improve and reached the important milestone of a mid-single-digit percentage decline year-over-year, and company expects its full-year 2019 price declines to further improve from 2018

Third-quarter 2018 Results and Comparisons

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

Q3 2018 Q2 2018 %

change Q3 2017 %

change GAAP Net Sales $ 3,008 $ 2,747 10% $ 2,607 15% GAAP Net Income $ 625 $ 738 (15%) $ 390 60% GAAP EPS $ 0.67 $ 0.78 (14%) $ 0.39 72% Core Sales* $ 3,045 $ 2,759 10% $ 2,635 16% Core Earnings* $ 476 $ 359 33% $ 403 18% Core EPS* $ 0.51 $ 0.38 34% $ 0.40 28%

*Core performance measures are non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided in the tables following this news release, as well as on the company’s website.

Segment Results and Outlook

“In the third quarter, all businesses delivered excellent results, with year-over-year sales and profit growth in each. We expect very strong performance again for the fourth quarter and full year, and now expect to exceed $11.3 billion in sales for 2018. Having passed an inflection point, we are gaining momentum and plan to build on that going forward,” said Tony Tripeny, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “Putting it all together, we are now seeing our four-year, $10 billion, investment drive growth and extend our leadership. We are also rewarding investors by returning more than $12.5 billion, which compounds the benefit of our future growth for long-term shareholders.”

Display Technologies:

Q3 2018 Q2 2018 %

change Q3 2017 %

change Net Sales $ 852 $ 780 9% $ 795 7% Net Income Before Tax $ 275 $ 243 13% $ 267 3% Net Income $ 218 $ 192 14% $ 211 3%

Third-quarter Display Technologies net sales were $852 million and net income was $218 million, both up sequentially and year over year. Corning reached the important milestone of annual display glass price declines improving to a mid-single digit percentage in the third quarter. The company expects the pricing improvement trend to continue in the fourth quarter, and expects its full-year 2019 price declines to further improve from 2018.

Corning expects fourth-quarter display glass market volume to grow by a low-single-digit percentage sequentially, and full-year glass market volume growth of a mid-single-digit percentage, as television screen size growth continues. The company expects its display glass volume to grow faster than the market in the fourth quarter and the full year, driven by the Gen 10.5 ramp up.

Optical Communications:

Q3 2018 Q2 2018 %

change Q3 2017 %

change Net Sales $ 1,117 $ 1,023 9% $ 917 22% Net Income Before Tax $ 214 $ 191 12% $ 167 28% Net Income $ 168 $ 150 12% $ 132 27%

Optical Communications third-quarter net sales were up 22% year over year and exceeded $1 billion for the second consecutive quarter. Sales growth was driven by strong demand from both data center and carrier customers, and the acquisition of 3M’s Communication Markets Division. Net income was up 27% year over year, as capital investments yielded clear benefits.

Strong growth is expected to continue in the fourth quarter, as additional capacity ramps, and the company supplies large projects underway at multiple customers in both the carrier and data center businesses. Fourth quarter sales are expected to be up by a low-single digit percentage sequentially, resulting in year-over-year sales growth slightly better than the third quarter. For full-year 2018, sales are expected to increase by a high-teens percentage over last year, with organic growth in the low teens and approximately $200 million in sales from the acquisition of 3M’s Communication Markets Division.

Specialty Materials:

Q3 2018 Q2 2018 %

change Q3 2017 %

change Net Sales $ 459 $ 343 34% $ 373 23% Net Income Before Tax $ 147 $ 81 81% $ 108 36% Net Income $ 116 $ 64 81% $ 86 35%

In Specialty Materials, third-quarter net sales were $459 million, up 23% year over year and ahead of company expectations, driven by strong pull for glass innovations. Net income was $116 million, up 35% year over year.

Fourth-quarter sales are expected to be consistent with the fourth quarter of 2017, which was Specialty Materials’ highest sales quarter last year. For the full year, Specialty Materials sales are expected to grow by a mid-single digit percentage year over year, after an exceptionally strong year of 25% growth in 2017.

Environmental Technologies:

Q3 2018 Q2 2018 %

change Q3 2017 %

change Net Sales $ 331 $ 317 4% $ 277 19% Net Income Before Tax $ 76 $ 68 12% $ 51 49% Net Income $ 60 $ 54 11% $ 40 50%

Environmental Technologies third-quarter net sales were $331 million, up 19% year over year. Third-quarter net income grew more than sales. Results benefited from volume growth in all product categories as well as strong performance in manufacturing operations.

This strong performance is expected to continue in the fourth quarter, with sales growth up by a high-single digit percentage year over year. For full-year 2018, Environmental Technologies sales are expected to be up by a mid-teens percentage over last year.

Life Sciences:

Q3 2018 Q2 2018 %

change Q3 2017 %

change Net Sales $ 231 $ 245 (6%) $ 223 4% Net Income Before Tax $ 38 $ 39 (3%) $ 32 19% Net Income $ 30 $ 31 (3%) $ 25 20%

In Life Sciences, third-quarter 2018 net sales increased 4% and net income grew 20% year over year.

Fourth-quarter sales are expected to grow by a low-to-mid single digit percentage year over year. For the full-year 2018, sales are expected to grow by a mid-to-high single digit percentage over last year, continuing to outpace overall market growth.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science, with a more than 165-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people’s lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries.



Corning’s capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning’s markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display technology, automotive, and life sciences vessels. Corning’s industry-leading products include damage-resistant cover glass for mobile devices; precision glass for advanced displays; optical fiber, wireless technologies, and connectivity solutions for state-of-the-art communications networks; trusted products to accelerate drug discovery and delivery; and clean-air technologies for cars and trucks.

