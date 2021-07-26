Corning partners with Hyundai Mobis to enable Augmented Reality Head-Up Display systems

New product category creates today’s most immersive and connected driving experiences

Corning Incorporated today announced a new product category for its Automotive Glass Solutions. Corning® Curved Mirror Solutions are now key components in a new Augmented Reality (AR) Head-Up Display (HUD) system by Hyundai Mobis. Hyundai Motor Company debuted the technology in the 2021 IONIQ 5 electric crossover utility vehicle earlier this year.

In 2020, nearly 5 million cars sold had HUD technology. By 2025, that number is expected to double as major automakers quickly adopt AR technology to complement other enhanced connectivity features in automobiles. Corning’s high-quality, distortion-free solutions are helping automakers create today’s most immersive and connected driving experiences.

“High-quality mirrors are key components in the Mobis HUD system. They help drivers clearly view critical safety information, which is projected 7.5 meters onto the road in front of drivers,” said YoungHoon Han, vice president, Hyundai Mobis. “Our longtime collaboration with Corning has made it possible for us to launch an AR HUD with a large field of view and sharp imaging.”

Compared with traditional technologies, Corning mirrors enable a larger total display area across the windshield with a projection distance that is five times greater.

“As automotive experiences are becoming more connected, immersive, and interactive, drivers are demanding the most advanced features – such as augmented reality – in their vehicles,” said Mike Kunigonis, vice president and general manager, Corning Automotive Glass Solutions. “Corning technologies enable a truly unique driving experience, which is why Hyundai Mobis has designed our Curved Mirror Solutions into its next generation of head-up displays.”

HUDs use mirrors to project driving information such as navigation and speed – which would normally be viewed from the instrument cluster – onto windshields, putting it directly within the driver’s line of sight. AR HUDs advance this technology by essentially turning the windshield into an immersive display screen, projecting large and dynamic images onto the road.

For HUDs to achieve this level of interactivity and immersion, the systems require high-quality mirrors. Corning has leveraged its industry-leading glass science and optical physics expertise to enable these new experiences with Hyundai Mobis. Through the joint industrialization effort, Hyundai Mobis has unveiled a series of new AR HUD systems using Corning Curved Mirror Solutions to meet automakers’ performance and reliability requirements at scale.

SOURCE: Corning