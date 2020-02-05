Corning announces increase in quarterly dividend

Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE: GLW) Board of Directors declared on Wednesday a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, a 10% increase in the company’s quarterly common stock dividend. The 2020 first-quarter dividend will be payable on March 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on Feb. 28, 2020.

Corning’s previously announced Strategy & Growth Framework for 2020 to 2023 outlines the company’s priorities to capture significant organic growth and create additional value for shareholders. Under the Framework, the company intends to return $8 billion to $10 billion to shareholders, including annual dividend per common share increases of at least 10% through 2023.

Since the launch of Corning’s 2016-2019 Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework, Corning has increased the dividend per share by 83% while investing to advance longer-term growth initiatives.

