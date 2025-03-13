Cornelissen orders 27 MAN electric trucks

25 eTGX tractor units with GM cab and 2 eTGS chassis

Dutch logistics service provider Cornelissen Transport has placed an order with MAN for 27 trucks with electric drives. The order includes 25 MAN eTGX tractor units with GM cabs and two MAN eTGS trucks. They will primarily be used to deliver goods to supermarkets – a segment in which electric drives are becoming increasingly important. The new trucks will complement Cornelissen’s fleet, which already includes around 600 heavy-duty trucks and 100 vans.

‘We believe in electrification together with our clients and are committed to this investment,’ says Peter Leegstraten, Head of Purchasing and Innovation at Cornelissen. ‘We expect that the tipping point where electric trucks become more profitable than diesels will be around 2027 or 2028.’

The first electric MAN trucks in the Cornelissen design will hit the road from the end of June. The company has opted for eTrucks from MAN because the Dutch customer was impressed by the commercial vehicle manufacturer’s concept. ‘Additionally, MAN can deliver the electric trucks within the timeframe we need to meet our ambitions and our commitments to our clients,’ says Leegstraten. ‘Also important is, of course, the service network, in which we have full confidence.’

Drivers are delighted with the GM cabins

The 25 MAN eTGX tractor units are equipped with the spacious GM cab – an important aspect for driver acceptance. ‘During an initial test of the MAN eTGX, the drivers were very enthusiastic,’ reports Leegstraten. ‘Additionally, the compact design appeals to us. With the compact wheelbase of 375 cm, these maneuverable tractors fit perfectly into our supermarket distribution concept. Other advantages are the charging connections on both sides and the large range of about 450 kilometers.’

The MAN eTGX tractor units are already prepared for megawatt charging – an important detail for the near future in Cornelissen’s view: ‘For trucks that we use around the clock, charging with high power as can be achieved with Megawatt Charging is essential, so the trucks can continue their full shift within an hour,’ explains Leegstraten.

