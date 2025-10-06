CoreWeave to acquire Monolith, expanding AI cloud platform into industrial innovation

CoreWeave is acquiring Monolith AI to power the next generation of industrial innovation through AI and machine learning

CoreWeave, Inc., the AI Hyperscaler™, today announced an agreement to acquire Monolith AI Limited, a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to solve complex physics and engineering challenges. Combining Monolith’s simulation and test-driven machine learning capabilities with CoreWeave’s purpose-built AI cloud enables the combined companies to offer a full-stack platform for industrial and manufacturing enterprises. The aim is to enable users to shorten R&D cycles, accelerate product development and design, and unlock new levels of competitive advantage through AI-driven innovation.

“Every leader we meet across the industrial and manufacturing sectors knows AI can transform their business. What they need are the right tools to use the technology to solve intractable physics and engineering problems. Those challenges have historically slowed industrial innovation, and Monolith has closed that gap,” said Brian Venturo, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at CoreWeave. “Together we will help these enterprises better harness AI to accelerate breakthroughs and bring better products to market faster.”

“Monolith was founded to put AI directly into the hands of engineers, enabling them to create breakthrough technologies. Joining CoreWeave will allow us to scale that mission dramatically,” said Dr. Richard Ahlfeld, Founder and CEO of Monolith. “Together we will bring powerful tools and domain expertise to thousands more builders across industries who are eager to use AI but lack the infrastructure and know-how.”

According to McKinsey, AI adoption in complex manufacturing could increase R&D efficiency by 20 to 80 percent, underscoring the enormous opportunity for AI to unlock productivity gains1. Monolith’s platform is already used by many of the world’s leading engineering companies including Nissan, BMW, and Honeywell to cut months out of the product development cycle and accelerate innovation.

Monolith is recognized for its expertise in applying AI and machine learning to some of the most intractable physics and engineering problems. Its tools include anomaly detection, test plan optimization, and next test recommendation, which help engineers make faster, more reliable decisions without requiring in-house AI or coding expertise. By embedding machine learning directly into engineering workflows, Monolith reduces physical testing that has historically slowed progress, while improving quality, and accelerating innovation.

The acquisition of Monolith, along with OpenPipe for reinforcement learning, and Weights & Biases for model iteration and experiment tracking, reflects CoreWeave’s commitment to being the essential AI cloud used by builders to develop and deploy AI across every industry.

In the automotive sector, CoreWeave serves as the Official AI Cloud Computing Partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, supporting the development of the team’s first large-scale cloud computing facility.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The closing of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

SOURCE: CoreWeave