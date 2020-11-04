Cooperation between Volvo Trucks and Sweden’s leading grocery retailer to reduce the environmental impact of goods transport

Volvo Trucks and ICA Sweden, the country’s leading grocery retailer, are joining forces to identify the company’s transport flows that can be electrified. In the long term, the cooperation will be extended to other areas which can help to reduce the environmental impact of goods transport.

In the first step, ICA Sweden and Volvo Trucks will work together to analyse parts of ICA Sweden’s transport flows in order to find possible routes for electric vehicles.

“We have an important responsibility to reduce the environmental impact of our goods transport. Our cooperation with Volvo Trucks will enable us to increase the pace of the developments that will reduce our transport emissions. This is fully in line with ICA’s sustainability policy,” says Anders Svensson, CEO of ICA Sweden.

The cooperation covers ICA Sweden’s road transport within Sweden, both in city centres and on longer routes between cities. ICA Sweden and Volvo Trucks will work together to lay the foundations for electric transport solutions by making use of existing technologies and jointly testing new technologies.

“Together we can speed up the introduction of efficient, fossil-free transport solutions. The cooperation will give us a better understanding of how electric trucks can quickly reduce carbon dioxide emissions from large transport flows,” says Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks.

ICA Sweden and Volvo Trucks have extensive experience of working to reduce the environmental impact of their businesses. ICA’s goal is for the group’s Swedish subsidiary to have a completely fossil-free road transport system by 2030 at the latest. Since 2019, Volvo Trucks has been manufacturing and selling fully electric trucks intended for deliveries to stores in cities, among other things.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks