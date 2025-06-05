Cooper Standard Wins 2024 Ford Supplier of the Year Award

At the recent 2025 Ford Supplier Summit and Awards in Dearborn, Michigan, Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) was named a 2024 Ford Supplier of the Year in the Crisis Management category. The Company earned the recognition for its swift and effective response to Hurricane Helene at its Spartanburg, South Carolina facility.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Ford, as it is a testament to the resilience and dedication of the Cooper Standard team, and the effectiveness of our crisis response protocols across the organization,” said Patrick Clark, president, sealing systems and chief manufacturing officer, Cooper Standard. “Our Spartanburg team’s tireless efforts – even while facing hardships at home – are a powerful reflection of Cooper Standard’s unwavering culture and employee dedication.”

When Hurricane Helene hit in late September 2024, the Spartanburg team immediately initiated emergency protocols, established a command center outside the plant and prioritized communication with team members and customers. Working under challenging conditions, the team safely resumed production to ensure uninterrupted customer supply. Throughout the crisis, safety remained the top priority, and the team closely coordinated with customers to manage shipment needs and recovery plans. Despite significant damage in the surrounding area, the Spartanburg team kept all customers running.

Ford’s Supplier of the Year awards recognize companies that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and commitment in support of Ford Motor Company’s business. The Crisis Management category honors suppliers that exhibit outstanding leadership and operational excellence in navigating unexpected disruptions.

“This award highlights Cooper Standard’s continued dedication to operational excellence, business continuity, and strong customer partnerships,” said Clark. “It speaks volumes about our ability to respond quickly and effectively under pressure. We are incredibly proud to stand alongside Ford as a trusted partner.”

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 20 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard’s approximately 22,000 team members (including contingent workers) are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities.

SOURCE: Cooper Standard