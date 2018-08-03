Cooper Standard to present at the 2018 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) will present at the 2018 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Thursday, Aug. 9 in New York City. The conference, which provides investors the opportunity to gain insight into a select group of automotive companies, will include presentations from more than 30 companies, as well as one-on-one meetings and panel discussions.

Cooper Standard’s Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, will discuss the Company’s business, strategies and 2018 outlook at 8:40 a.m. ET. A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard’s website at http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com/events.

