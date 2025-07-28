Cooper Standard showcases sustainable sealing on Renault Group’s Emblème demo car

Cooper Standard today announced its collaboration with Renault Group on the Renault Emblème project, an eco-conscious family demo car that aims to reduce CO2 emissions over its lifecycle

Cooper Standard today announced its collaboration with Renault Group on the Renault Emblème project, an eco-conscious family demo car that aims to reduce CO2 emissions over its lifecycle. The groundbreaking project integrates two of Cooper Standard’s low-carbon, high-performance vehicle innovations: the FlexiCore™ thermoplastic body seal; and FlushSeal™ sealing system.

“We were honored to be selected to collaborate with Renault Group on the Emblème project, showcasing our innovative sealing systems that support vehicle design evolution and climate goals,” said Patrick Clark, president, sealing systems and chief manufacturing officer, Cooper Standard. “As the automotive industry accelerates toward net-zero targets, Cooper Standard continues to lead the way by developing forward-thinking solutions that balance environmental responsibility, high performance and cost effectiveness.”

Accelerating sustainable progress

As part of this collaboration, Cooper Standard successfully transitioned from a traditional rubber-plus-metal sealing design to a 100% thermoplastic solution using its FlexiCore thermoplastic body seal. This shift enables a lighter, more sustainable vehicle architecture that significantly reduces CO2 emissions associated with production. Additionally, the seal is fully recyclable, making it a major advancement in both material efficiency and environmental impact.

The Emblème demo car also incorporates Cooper Standard’s FlushSeal sealing system, which was originally introduced in 2019 in collaboration with Renault. This easy to install system features Cooper Standard’s next generation aerodynamic design with enhanced window guidance and offers material flexibility with lightweight options.

Redefining vehicle aesthetics

The Emblème project is the first time Cooper Standard has validated the use of a fully colored visible surface on an automotive door seal using its FlexiCore thermoplastic body seal. This innovation opens new doors for aesthetic customization in vehicle interiors, enhancing brand differentiation and design flexibility for automakers. In addition, Cooper Standard’s FlushSeal sealing system enables the styling trend known as flush glass or flush glazing. This innovation merges style with cutting-edge technology to improve both vehicle appearance and performance.

SOURCE: Cooper Standard