Cooper Standard recognized by General Motors as a 2018 supplier of the year winner

Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held Wednesday, May 15 in Detroit.

During the event, GM recognized 133 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company. This is the second consecutive year Cooper Standard has received the award.

“We hold our suppliers to a high bar,” said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life.”

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“We are proud to again be recognized by General Motors as one of the best of the best for our quality, innovation and performance,” said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. “This honor is a testament to our world-class employees who continue to drive value through culture, innovation and results.”

SOURCE: Cooper Standard